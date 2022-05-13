Markets pricing in central bank rate increases over the next year

Traders should watch the change in expectations of interest rates vs current rates.

May 13, 2022 5:06 PM
multiple currencies

As inflation continues to rise around the globe, central banks are trying to combat rising prices by ending their respective asset purchase programs and by increasing interest rates.  Most of the major central banks have ended their Quantitative Easing programs, with the exception of the ECB and the BOJ (however the ECB is expected to end it very soon).  That leaves raising interest rates as the primary tool for combating inflation.

What is inflation?

The chart below shows where some of the major central banks currently have interest rates and where the markets expect them to be in one year.

20220513 central bank rates

Source: Stone X

The ECB is the farthest behind in terms of raising rates at -0.50.  However, markets expect rates to be near 1.0% in 1-year.  With inflation in the Eurozone pushing 7.5% YoY, ECB members, including ECB President Christine Lagarde, have been on the wires the past few weeks discussing the possibility of hiking rates as soon as July. 

Everything you need to know about the ECB

The Bank of Japan also has ultra-low rates at -0.10, however markets only expect to see rates in Japan rise to 0.3% in 1-years’ time.  This is primarily due to the deflationary pressures that Japan has been facing.  Indeed, as part of the BOJ’s central bank QE, it continues to buy ETFs in the market and pegs the 10-year yield at 0.25%.  If yields rise to that level, the central bank will step in and buy JGBs to keep yields low.

Everything you need to know about the BOJ

The Fed currently has the Fed Funds rate at 1.0%.  However, markets are anticipating that the Fed will raise rates to 3.22% in 1 year.  With inflation near 40-year highs at 8.3% YoY, several Fed members have suggested that it they may have to raise rates above what the Fed considers neutral, roughly 2.5%, in order to bring inflation down.  It should be noted that the Fed targets 2% inflation, so there is a long way to go before inflation reaches the Fed’s target level.

Everything you need to know about the Federal Reserve

The BOE currently has rates set at 1.0%.  Markets see rates rising to “only” 2.41% in 1-year.  Although inflation in the UK is high, as with other countries, the MPC is taking a more cautious approach.  The BOE knows it must raise rates to combat inflation, however at the same time the central bank is concerned about the effect inflation and rising interest rates will have on household incomes and growth.  Indeed, March’s GDP reading was -0.1%, suggesting that the BOE may be on to something!

Everything you need to know about the BOE

The BOC, RBA, and RBNZ are in similar situations.  Everyone is facing high inflation but is also concerned about slowing growth.  If one throws the recent lockdowns in China into the mix, there is even more of a chance of a global slowdown. 

Traders should watch the change in expectations of rates vs current rates.  Since foreign exchange rates are affected by the difference between 2 countries interest rates, having an idea of where interest rates may be headed can be one tool investors can use to help determine where fx rates may be going next!

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex Interest rates Fed ECB BOE

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:00 AM
    channel_03
    US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 08:00 PM
      gold_02
      Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 02:00 PM
        Uptrend
        GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.