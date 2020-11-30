Lloyds Banking Group : New CEO
Lloyds Banking Group announced that Charlie Nunn is to be appointed to the role of Group Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director. Mr. Nunn is currently global Chief Executive, Wealth and Personal Banking at HSBC. Since joining HSBC in 2011, Mr. Nunn has held a range of leadership positions including Global Chief Operating Officer of Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Group Head of Wealth Management and Digital, and Chief Executive of Retail Banking and Wealth Management, assuming his current role in February 2018.
From a chartist point of view, the stock bounces following a recent consolidation and still trades above its rising 50-day MA while the RSI stands above 50. Therefore, readers should consider a new up leg to test the 40.7 resistance and 43 in extension.
Source: TradingView, Gain Capital
