Levels to Watch for January 26th, 2022: SPX and NDQ

Resistance and support levels to watch ahead of FOMC and earnings

January 26, 2022 2:20 PM
Close-up of market chart

SPX 500

  • Resistance:
    • 4443/4450: 200-Day Moving Average and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the January 4th high to the January 24th low
    • 4492: Horizontal Resistance
    • 4521: 50% retracement from the high of January 4th to the low of January 24th
  • Support:
    • 4285: January 25th low
    • 4222/4214: January 24th low and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from the November 2nd, 2020 low to the January 4th high
    • 4138: Horizontal support
20220126 spx daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade SPX 500 now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

NDQ 100

  • Resistance:
    • 14886/15508: 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from the high of November 22nd, 2021 to the low of January 24th and 200 Day Moving Average
    • 15165: Horizontal Resistance
    • 15245: 50% Fibonacci retracement from the high of November 22nd, 2021 to the low of January 24th
  • Support:
    • 14033: January 25th low
    • 13725: January 24th low at the 50% retracement from the low of September 21st, 2020 to the high of November 22nd, 2021
    • 13960/12968: 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from the low of September 21st, 2020 to the high of November 22nd, 2021 and horizontal support
20220126 ndx daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade NDQ 100 now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore


Related tags: SPX 500 Nasdaq Trade Ideas Indices

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest SPX 500 articles

20231218 - 001 - 01
S&P 500 forecast: US futures edge lower but uptrend persists
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 20, 2025 12:30 PM
    stocks_02
    S&P 500 Tempts ATH Breakout After USD Drawdown
    By:
    James Stanley
    February 19, 2025 04:19 PM
      20231218 - 001 - 01
      S&P 500 Forecast: SPX falls after hotter CPI data
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      February 12, 2025 02:00 PM
        US_flag_map_eye
        S&P 500 Forecast: SPX slips ahead of Powell's testimony
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        February 11, 2025 01:59 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.