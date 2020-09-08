Is This a Dip Buying Opportunity or the Start of a Correction

September 8, 2020 12:10 PM
Is This a Dip Buying Opportunity or the Start of a Correction?

On Tuesday, Lululemon Athletica (LULU) is anticipated to release second quarter EPS of $0.52 vs $0.96 last year on sales of $830.1 million compared to $883.4 million a year ago. The Co designs athletic accessories and apparel, and its expected move based on front-month options is 9.9%. The last time the Co reported earnings the stock fell 3.8%. Looking at a daily chart, the RSI is above its neutrality area at 50. The MACD is positive and below its signal line. The stock could retrace in the short term. Moreover, the stock is trading under its 20 day MA ($366.33) but above its 50 day MA ($337.61). We are looking at the final target of $414.00 with a stop-loss set at $331.00.   

On Wednesday, HD Supply (HDS) is expected to announce second quarter EPS of $0.74 compared to $1.08 a year ago on revenue of $1.6 billion, in line with last year. The Co is one of the largest home improvement product distributors in North America and on August 11th, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, a private-equity firm, announced an agreement with the Co to acquire its construction and industrial business known as White Cap for 2.9 billion dollars in cash. From a technical point of view, the RSI is below 50. The MACD is positive and below its signal line. The MACD must penetrate its zero line to expect further downside. Moreover, the stock is trading under its 20 day MA ($40.69) but above its 50 day MA ($37.27). We are looking at the final target of $34.90 with a stop-loss set at $42.10.  

On Thursday, Peloton Interactive (PTON) is likely to unveil fourth quarter EPS of $0.11 vs an LPS of $1.88 last year on revenue of $573.0 million compared to $223.3 million a year ago. The Co operates an interactive fitness platform and on September 1st, the Co announced the formation of the Peloton Health and Wellness advisory Council, which will look at how it can positively impact the physical, emotional and mental well-being of its members. On another note, the Co's current analyst consensus rating is 23 buys, 2 holds and 1 sell, according to Bloomberg. From a chartist's point of view, the RSI is above its neutrality area of 50. The MACD is positive and above its signal line. The stock is trading above its 20 day MA ($71.31) and 50 day MA ($66.78). We are looking at the final target of $112.85 with a stop-loss set at $65.29. 

On Friday, Kroger (KR) is awaited to post second quarter EPS of $0.50 compared to $0.44 a year ago on sales of $29.6 billion vs $28.2 billion last year. The Co operates a chain of superstores and corner stores, and on August 25th, Impossible Foods' launched its Impossible Burger patties at approximately 2,000 grocery stores nationwide owned by the Co. In other news, on August 14th, Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway revealed that it increased its stake in the Co by 16% to 21.9 million shares during the second quarter of 2020, according to a 13F filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Technically speaking, the RSI is below 50. The MACD is positive and below its signal line. The MACD must penetrate its zero line to expect further downside. Moreover, the stock is trading under its 20 day MA ($35.64) but above its 50 day MA ($34.68). We are looking at the final target of $32.80 with a stop-loss set at $37.20.  

Looking at the S&P 500 CFD on a 30 minute chart, the index turned down on September 3rd after price broke below its 200-period simple moving average (SMA) and was unable to find footing. The S&P has begun a short-term downtrend after reaching a record high of 3587.70 on September 2nd. The powerful declines and short rallies should have investors on the edge of their seats. Is this a dip buying opportunity or the beginning of a correction? The tech sector is also feeling some of the pain as shares of Tesla and Apple were the worst hit of the big names last week. Other tech stocks have also been experiencing a dip in prices. The index will likely continue to have rallies as traders play the intraday movements. However as long as price remains below its 200-period SMA, the bias is bearish. Price will probably rally back up to 3403.00, where it will meet resistance and likely be sent down to 3321.00. If price breaks below 3321.00, it could fall further to 3280.00. If price gets above 3403.00, traders should look to 3449.00 as a strong resistance level.        



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView 

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.