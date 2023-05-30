﻿

Dow forecast: Where next for Salesforce stock ahead of Q1 earnings?

Salesforce has been the best performer in the Dow Jones Industrial Average this year as it sharpens its focus on profitability.

Josh Warner
By :  ,  Former Market Analyst
May 30, 2023 10:48 AM
Research
Josh Warner
By :  ,  Former Market Analyst

Key takeaways

  • Salesforce is forecast to deliver slowest revenue growth on record in the first quarter
  • But key focus is on margins amid its renewed focus on profitability
  • Pressure from activist investors is easing following well-received results in the last quarter
  • Goldman Sachs believes full year guidance could be conservative
  • Can Salesforce get investors excited about catalysts coming from artificial intelligence?
  • Salesforce is currently trading at 14-month highs and has comfortably been the best performer in the Dow Jones Industrial Average in 2023

 

When will Salesforce release Q1 earnings?

Salesforce will release first quarter earnings after US markets close on Wednesday May 31. A conference call is scheduled on the same day at 1400 PT (1700 ET).

 

Salesforce Q1 earnings consensus

Salesforce is forecast to report a 10.3% year-on-year rise in first quarter revenue to $8.175 billion, while adjusted EPS is expected to rise 64% to $1.61.

 

Salesforce Q1 earnings preview

Salesforce is expected to report its sixth consecutive quarter of slower year-on-year growth in the first three months of 2023 as businesses continue to become more stringent with their spending amid the uncertain economic climate. In fact, Salesforce is expected to deliver the slowest topline expansion on record since it went public way back in 2004! However, some believe we will see greater deal stability this quarter.

‘While the macro is not roses and rainbows and [Salesforce] is still battling through various headwinds, overall we saw stronger cross-sell activity this quarter and particular strength out of the Tableau front with a number of larger, more transformational suite wide deals inked during the quarter,’ said Wedbush analyst Dan Ives, who added that the integration of messaging platform Slack into its other software could fuel ‘major collaboration deals’.

Still, the key focus will be on margins and how profitability is faring compared to its goal to deliver an adjusted operating margin of 27% over the full year, with analysts pencilling-in 25.5% in the first quarter and anticipating this will continue to improve sequentially for the remainder of the year. Keeping on that path of better profitability will be key to the investment case.

The renewed focus on profitability, underpinned by job cuts and a restructuring plan that has appeased activist investors that had been pushing for change before becoming convinced in the last set of results that it is heading in the right direction, should lead to impressive growth at the bottom-line.

Salesforce shares up over 28% since the start of March and are currently at their highest level in 14 months, with investors growing confident after it beat expectations in the last quarter, posted a bullish full year outlook and topped-up its share buyback programme.

The main task now is delivering its guidance. As a reminder, Salesforce is aiming to deliver annual revenue of $34.5 billion to $34.7 billion, which would be up around 10% from the year before. Goldman Sachs recently said it sees ‘modest upside’ potential to its 10% revenue growth target this year and believes the outlook may be conservative. Salesforce has also promised to deliver double-digit growth in operating cashflow, by around 15% to 16%, from the record sum delivered in the last financial year.

We could see artificial intelligence provide a boost, with investors keen to find out how its Einstein GPT, which it claims is the ‘world’s first generative AI for CRM’ and is being powered by Chat GPT creator Open AI, has performed since being launched in early March. Salesforce enjoys a massive installed base, giving it a huge pool of customers to push its new AI tools on.

 

Where next for CRM stock?

Salesforce shares continue to rip higher, with the stock trading up 2% in premarket trade and poised to open at fresh 14-month highs when markets open today.

The stock is now on course to test the $222 ceiling that held firm between February and April 2022. A break above here could lead to a significantly larger jump toward $246, representing the resistance we saw in mid-2021 and the support we saw in late 2021 and early 2022.

Notably, brokers believe that may be a stretch considering the average target price set by the 49 brokers that cover the stock sits at $228, implying there is limited upside potential from here.

We can see the RSI is on the cusp of re-entering overbought territory, suggesting it may find it more difficult to find higher ground. Plus, there has been a bearish divergence considering the indicator has fallen since the start of February while the share price has soared higher. We could see the stock slip back below $200 if it comes under renewed pressure, with $193 coming into play after.

Salesforce stock has been the best performer in the Dow Jones Industrial Average in 2023

 

Dow forecast: Where next for the index?

Traders should also keep an eye on the Dow Jones Industrial Average considering Salesforce has been the best performer within the index since the start of 2023 and makes up over 4% of the index. Plus, Salesforce is regarded as a major bellwether for the wider US economy, meaning it could have an impact on other stocks and indices.

The index tested the 200-day moving average last week before rebounding on Friday. A slip below the moving average, currently at 32,774, could see it fall toward the intraday low we saw last week of 32,586. Any drop below here risks seeing the index drop back toward the closing-low of 2023 at 31,760.

As for the upside potential, the immediate target is to recapture 33,582, marking the peak we saw in March. It can then look to climb upwards to the falling trendline that can be traced back to March 2022.

How will CRM stock impact the Dow outlook?

 

Take advantage of extended hours trading

Salesforce will release earnings after markets close and most traders must wait until they reopen the before being able to trade. But by then, the news has already been digested and the instant reaction in share price has happened in after-hours trading. To react immediately, traders should take their positions in pre-and post-market sessions.

With this in mind, you can take advantage of our service that allows you to trade Salesforce and other tech stocks using our extended hours offering.

While trading before and after hours creates opportunities for traders, it also creates risk, particularly due to the lower liquidity levels. Find out more about Extended Hours Trading.

 

 

How to trade Salesforce stock

You can trade Salesforce shares with City Index in just four easy steps:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for ‘Salesforce’ in our award-winning platform
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade

Or you can practice trading risk-free by signing up for our Demo Trading Account.

 

Related tags: Equities Shares market Stocks Tech Stocks Earnings Earnings season Salesforce com Dow Jones US 30 Trade Ideas Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: RBA, AU employment at the helm
Today 08:00 AM
EUR/USD weekly outlook: Early stalemate before Fed fireworks begin
Yesterday 08:00 PM
GBP/USD analysis: FOMC, BOE and Key Data on Tap for Cable
Yesterday 02:00 PM
USD/JPY Forecast: BOJ and Fed Enter the Arena, Yields in Focus
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA falls on inflation worries
March 15, 2024 02:21 PM
USD/JPY, Gold and GBP/USD analysis - Forex Friday, March 15, 2024
March 15, 2024 12:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

aus_03
Big session for ASX bulls as uptrend support gives way
By:
David Scutt
March 14, 2024 10:07 PM
    china_03
    Born of pessimism and now scepticism, Chinese stocks are on the cusp of bull markets
    By:
    David Scutt
    March 13, 2024 01:30 AM
      japan_05
      Soft US CPI amplifies downside risk for US yields, USD/JPY and Nikkei
      By:
      David Scutt
      March 12, 2024 02:34 AM
        Downwards trend with red arrow
        USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Downside ducks lining up as US bonds go bid
        By:
        David Scutt
        March 7, 2024 02:15 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.