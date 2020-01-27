Health concerns dominate FTSE trade

The FTSE and all other European gauges are in the red this morning, unable to shrug off the effect of China’s spreading coronavirus epidemic, which has claimed more lives over the weekend and has reached Europe and the US.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
January 27, 2020 4:56 AM
A row of GPU graphic cards
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

The FTSE and all other European gauges are in the red this morning, unable to shrug off the effect of China’s spreading coronavirus epidemic, which has claimed more lives over the weekend and has reached Europe and the US. When Wall Street opens later today it is unlikely to be exempt from health fears; US stock futures are already indicating a weaker start to the day.

Pieces of information around the virus are beginning to form a fuller picture. The incubation of the illness which manifests like a mild pneumonia can be up to two weeks, which would explain why Chinese authorities blocked off the most infectious cities fairly quickly. Crucially, the timing of the outbreak will make it harder to contain than at any other point during the year because there is a massive spike in the number of travellers during the week of the Chinese New Year across the country.  

Miners, airlines worst hit, safe havens sought

On the FTSE the same companies are being hit by the virus as last week. Mining companies, luxury goods firm Burberry and airlines are carrying the brunt of the selloffs on concerns that the coronavirus may start affecting Chinese imports and parts of the country’s economy. Instead safe havens like the yen and gold are pulling in investors.

Oil falls below $58

Crude oil ended up among the worst hit assets with Brent crude losing 3.2% after the initial bout of selling sparked heavy stop loss selling. Brent crude is now trading below $58, the lowest level in a month and WTI at $52.4, the lowest point since October.

Related tags: Oil UK 100

Latest market news

View more
Weekly Equities Forecast: Magnificent 7 earnings Meta, Apple & Tesla
Today 02:00 AM
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
Yesterday 07:27 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: The Index Continues to Reach New All-Time Highs
Yesterday 05:38 PM
USD/CAD Remains Vulnerable to Trump Trade Policy Ahead of Fed Meeting
Yesterday 04:25 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA steadies after a solid Trump-inspired rally
Yesterday 02:30 PM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Breakout Underway as Bulls Emerge
Yesterday 01:54 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Oil articles

US_flag_map_eye
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ jumps on Trump's AI investment plans
By:
Fiona Cincotta
January 22, 2025 01:57 PM
    united_kingdom_02
    GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    January 21, 2025 08:39 AM
      Oil_rig
      Oil falls ahead of Trump's inauguration. Are there more losses to come?
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      January 20, 2025 03:03 PM
        20231218 - 001 - 01
        Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA set for strong weekly gains ahead of Trump's inauguration
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        January 17, 2025 02:38 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.