Hang Seng Pauses for Breath Ahead of Alibaba’s Earnings

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
November 17, 2021 2:42 AM
12 views
Feature image of stock market figures and indices
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Better-than-expected data from China and the Xi-Biden meeting boosted sentiment for Asian equities this week

Tencent holdings has been a top performer among the Hang Seng mega-caps, rising 3.6% over the past five sessions. China’s retail sales and industrial output beat expectations, and news that President Xi and Joe Biden held an amicable meeting provided a boost to sentiment across Asian equity markets yesterday. It is the first time the two leaders have met ‘face to face’ since Biden was sworn in as president.

The Hang Seng also rose to a 13-day high by yesterday’s close, although technical resistance and looming earnings reports suggest the index is likely to pause around current levels before its next directional move.

 

Alibaba earnings set for tomorrow

Alibaba (9988 / BABA) are set to release their Q2 earnings tomorrow night, before the US market opens. You can read the full earnings preview by Joshua Warner here. And as the second largest company by market cap on the index, it’s an important one to watch for Hang Seng traders. According to Refinitiv, the mean analyst’s estimate is CNY 1.59 per, compared with CNY 2.25 per share for the same quarter last year. It remains a ‘buy’ overall (11 strong buys and 17 buys) with 2 analysts recommending a ‘hold’ and no sells. It currently trades at HKD $162 and the mean price target is $248.17, which leaves around +48% of potential should it deliver to expectations.

 

 

Weaker HKD acting as a potential headwind on HSI

We’re getting mixed signals from a couple of correlations with the Hang Seng. Volume analysis suggests prices could remain supportive as the OBV (on balance volume) is correlating with price action which shows bulls remains the dominant force overall. Moreover, as we noted in a previous report, the OBV managed to break a price cycle high ahead of price action – which is why we have favoured an eventual bullish breakout on the Hang Seng.

The weaker HKD may act as a headwind for Hang Seng gains, although volumes are supportive of prices overall

However, the HKD/USD correlation has broken down a bit lately as the surging US dollar has kept HKD under pressure. This has seen the index rise whilst HKD/USD remains near its lows, although it is trying to turn higher to re-establish its positive correlation. On balance we believe volumes remain bullish for the Hang Seng so it should remain supported, although it may meet resistance over the near-term. And another potential headwind for the index is if Alibaba’s earnings report disappoints on Friday.

 

Hang Seng’s correction likely completed around 25,500

We can see on the daily chart that the Hang Seng has recovered back above 25k and formed a higher low, with a bullish hammer around the 61.8% Fibonacci level. The 50-day SMA has also been respected as support. Gap resistance resides around 29,500 and we may find it acts as resistance leading into Alibaba’s earnings report.

The Hang Seng printed a bullish engulfing candle last week, and is now eyeing a break of the October high

Our bias remains bullish above 25k, so would welcome any dips towards that level as we anticipate prices will eventually break above October’s high and target the 26,700 – 26,860 level.

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Hong Kong 50 Indices Shares market Equities Technical Analysis Alibaba Group Holding Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
GBP/USD, EUR/USD implied vols pick up ahead of key data: European open
Today 04:44 AM
AUD/USD, USD/CNH whipsawed as PBOC cuts rates
Today 03:16 AM
USD/JPY breaks higher. Nikkei 225 next?
Today 01:23 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200 falter on weak China data: Asian Open – 15th August 2023
Yesterday 10:34 PM
Nasdaq leads a rally, but stress is evident in FX markets
Yesterday 07:04 PM
Outlook for the Brazilian Real and the real economy
Yesterday 05:11 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Hong Kong 50 articles

Research
The Chinese yuan and the Hang Seng are in freefall
By:
Matt Simpson
October 26, 2022 12:38 AM
    Research
    The Chinese yuan and the Hang Seng are in freefall
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    October 26, 2022 12:38 AM
      Research
      Can the Hang Seng cobble together a sympathy bounce?
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      September 6, 2022 12:21 AM
        Research
        Alibaba set for wider appeal with primary Hong Kong listing
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 26, 2022 09:33 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.