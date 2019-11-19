Halma and Intertek lift FTSE

The FTSE has rallied over 1% this morning boosted by some election optimisim and pulled higher by hazard detection equipment maker Halma and assurer Intertek.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
November 19, 2019 6:12 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
The FTSE has rallied over 1% this morning boosted by some election optimism and pulled higher by hazard detection equipment maker Halma and assurer Intertek.

European car manufacturers are enjoying a moderate rally following data showing that EU consumers’ love of new cars has not abated despite Brexit, the slowing economy and shifting political landscape in the European Union. It has in fact risen to the highest level in ten years. VW, Peugeot, Renault and Daimler are all trading higher as are oil firms.

Easyjet surprises with results

Budget airline Easyjet surprised with a rise in full year pretax profit and forward bookings for next year which are slightly exceeding this year’s level. However, once the extra items are stripped the picture is closer to that seen in the airline industry over the last few years: slowly declining consumer confidence, rising costs and reduced revenue per seat. Still, the airline may be able to make up for some of the decline with the launch of its package holiday business planned before Christmas which will step into the space left by the collapse of Thomas Cook.

Sterling flat ahead of TV debate

Sterling is trading nearly flat against the dollar and the euro after hitting a six month high against the latter yesterday. Boris Johnson’s strong lead in the polls and the implied benefits for businesses if he manages to establish a parliamentary majority made the pound the strongest performing G-10 currency Monday. Today the market has turned a little quieter, trying to assess if all of the upside has already been counted in. Later this evening Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn will go head to head in a television debate, expected to make many spending promises that may later be difficult to see through because of the state of the UK economy and slower global growth.
Related tags: GBP Indices Shares market UK 100

Latest market news

View more
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rises after signs of a weaker jobs market
Today 01:25 PM
Crude Oil, EURUSD Forecast: Key Levels Ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls and CPI Week
Today 09:20 AM
GBP/USD, FTSE edge higher as Labour wins the election
Today 08:05 AM
Powell testimony, US CPI, RBNZ and French Election: The Week Ahead
Today 05:23 AM
AUD/USD: Zoom out if in doubt for signals on directional risks
Today 03:18 AM
Gold coils ahead of NFP, ASX looks set to retrace
Yesterday 11:20 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP articles

united_kingdom_03
GBP/USD forecast: Fed dot plot, US inflation set to shake things up
By:
David Scutt
June 8, 2024 08:00 PM
    united_kingdom_03
    GBPUSD Analysis: Economic Optimism Meets Dovish BOE Outlook
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    May 7, 2024 12:26 PM
      united_kingdom_02
      GBP/USD forecast: Seasonality favours April, particularly from the 8th
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      April 3, 2024 02:49 AM
        united_kingdom_05
        GBP/USD forecast: Bullish breakout faces US inflation test, buying the dip preferred
        By:
        David Scutt
        March 9, 2024 04:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.