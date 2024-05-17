GBPUSD Analysis: April Highs Set a Weekly Ceiling

GBPUSD Analysis: with the upcoming BOE statement, CPI metrics, and Flash PMI results, April highs are challenged for further bull runs

Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Friday 3:12 PM
united_kingdom_05
Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • GBPUSD Analysis: a weekly uptrend ceiling is being approached near 1.2730
  • Upcoming CPI metrics are awaited on Wednesday to confirm a 3-month downtrend streak
  • BOE Governor Bailey’s speech on Tuesday is awaited to clarify the rate cut timeline

Latest statements from Governor Andrew Bailey reflected the bullish potential of the UK economy, as he claimed that markets have not yet priced in the full impact of the coming rate cuts below the 16-year highs.

The optimism of the BOE will be confirmed by the consumer price inflation results on Wednesday if the metrics revealed a 3-month downtrend streak.

From an investment perspective, the latest BOE release highlighted an underperformance in productivity growth and business investment. In terms of the Purchasing Manager’s Index, the previous flash manufacturing PMI fell below expansion levels with the latest result at 48.7. Meanwhile, the final services PMI increased further to 55, reflecting a generally mixed signal.

GBPUSD Analysis – Daily Timeframe – Logarithmic Scale

GBPUSD Analysis _2024

The downward duplicate of this year’s up trending parallel channel remained valid this week, with the 1.27 resistance lying in the mid-channel range. A break above 1.2730 zone is needed to confirm further uptrends toward the upper end of the channel near March highs. The resistance near march highs can be encompassed in a range between 1.2830 and 1.2880. On the downside, the lower end of the duplicated channel is expected to potentially hold support near 1.2450, given the initial break below 1.25.

Another factor to consider on the GBPUSD charts is the FOMC minutes and insights. The pair’s uptrend this week was boosted by a weaker dollar amid lower U.S inflation rates, and related news can impact the chart once again.

Related tags: British Pound BOE Technical Analysis GBP/USD

Latest market news

View more
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA set for a quiet start below 40,000
Today 01:23 PM
EUR/USD, AUD/USD outlook: Forex Friday - May 17, 2024
Today 12:15 PM
USD/CNH, USD/JPY, AUD/USD: China’s spluttering economy weighs on Asian currencies
Today 04:48 AM
The US dollar may not be ready to roll over just yet: The Week Ahead
Today 04:06 AM
Be cautious chasing COMEX copper higher with big bears lurking above $5
Yesterday 10:58 PM
AUD/USD, ASX 200 eye a solid close for the week: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:20 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest British Pound articles

Close-up of Union Jack flag
GBPUSD Forecast: Support Levels and Pre-BOE Sentiment
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
May 8, 2024 10:37 AM
    Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
    British Pound Short-Term Outlook: GBP/USD Bulls Halted at Resistance
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    December 5, 2023 03:50 PM
      Bank notes of different currencies
      The top 10 most traded currencies
      By:
      Ryan Thaxton
      November 3, 2023 02:48 PM
        British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD Double Top or Pause at 1.2850?
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        July 10, 2023 02:35 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.