Gold tests bulls resolve

Last week following dovish comments from New York Fed President Williams gold prices traded above U.S.$1450. Less than a day later a spokesman for the New York Fed “clarified” Williams comments saying they were not about immediate policy direction.

If you found last week’s dovish Fed message followed by the back tracking in follow up news articles confusing you are not alone.

July 23, 2019 2:29 AM

Last week following dovish comments from New York Fed President Williams gold prices traded above U.S.$1450. Less than a day later a spokesman for the New York Fed “clarified” Williams comments saying they were not about immediate policy direction.

If you found last week’s dovish Fed message followed by the back tracking in follow up news articles confusing you are not alone.

Possibly the mixed messages are a reflection that not all Fed members agree with the need to deliver an aggressive 50bp rate cut at this point of time. It probably also reflects a concern that following the Williams comments which resulted in the market pricing a 70% chance of a 50pb cut, the actual impact upon delivery of 50bp would be underwhelming.

Technically the same confusion is evident in the gold chart.

After completed a five-wave “abcde” triangle type corrective sequence at the 17th July, U.S. $1400 low and surging through the top of the triangle pattern last Thursday, the signs were promising. However, the rejection candle that occurred on Friday from the $1453 high combined with the bearish divergence evident on the RSI has been a set back to the bullish case. In normal times, I would be thinking long and hard about cutting long gold exposure in expectation of a short-term retracement back towards the 1375/1355 support and bullish reassessment zone.

Making the decision less clear cut, tensions between the U.S. and Iran continue to escalate, and with market pricing set at more reasonable levels, there is room for both the ECB and FOMC to deliver a dovish surprise at their upcoming meetings.

In summary, despite the possibility that the current pullback has further to go, I feel that the uptrend in gold is likely to re-establish itself with potential towards the next upside target of U.S. $1480/1500.

Gold tests bulls resolve

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of the 23rd of July 2019. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Disclaimer

TECH-FX TRADING PTY LTD (ACN 617 797 645) is an Authorised Representative (001255203) of JB Alpha Ltd (ABN 76 131 376 415) which holds an Australian Financial Services Licence (AFSL no. 327075)

Trading foreign exchange, futures and CFDs on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange, futures or CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss in excess of your deposited funds and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange, futures and CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. It is important to note that past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.

Any advice provided is general advice only. It is important to note that:

  • The advice has been prepared without taking into account the client’s objectives, financial situation or needs.
  • The client should therefore consider the appropriateness of the advice, in light of their own objectives, financial situation or needs, before following the advice.
  • If the advice relates to the acquisition or possible acquisition of a particular financial product, the client should obtain a copy of, and consider, the PDS for that product before making any decision.
Related tags: Gold

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
Yesterday 05:47 PM
    gold_02
    Gold Price Rallies to Fresh Record High to Push RSI Back Above 70
    By:
    David Song
    February 20, 2025 08:38 PM
      gold_06
      Gold forecast: XAU/USD eases off record but uptrend remains intact
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 20, 2025 04:02 PM
        Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
        Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Could Approach $3K…IF it Can Break $2950 Resistance
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 19, 2025 02:58 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.