Gold outlook dimmed by stronger US data ahead of CPI and FOMC

It was a textbook reaction in gold in response to the stronger jobs and consumer sentiment data, with the metal falling, dollar and yields rising. It fell from around $2020 to a low so far of $2002. While down, it is certainly not out. It was only on Monday when it hit a new record high, albeit a short-lived one. Still, the downside could well be limited, especially if we see more evidence of waning inflationary pressures around the world.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 4:45 PM
gold_02
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Gold outlook: stronger NFP and UoM consumer sentiment data undermine metals
  • Dollar rises against most currencies but CPI and FOMC are key risk events next week
  • Gold technical analysis: Key support at $2000 needs to hold to maintain bullish bias

 

It was a textbook reaction in gold in response to the stronger jobs and consumer sentiment data, with the metal falling, dollar and yields rising. It fell from around $2020 to a low so far of $2002. While down, it is certainly not out. It was only on Monday when it hit a new record high, albeit a short-lived one. Still, the downside could well be limited, especially if we see more evidence of waning inflationary pressures around the world.

 

In case you missed it, the headline non-farm payrolls report was stronger compared to expectations, printing almost 200K when 185K was expected. But there was a net downward revision of 35K in the prior two month’s data. This takes some gloss off an otherwise solid jobs report. We saw the unemployment rate fall and the weekly wages grew by 0.4% month-over-month, more than expected.

 

Later in the day, the UoM Consumer Sentiment survey came in well ahead of expectations at 69.4 vs. 62.0 expected. This

 

Gold outlook could be impacted by next week’s key events

 

In light of today’s stronger data, the market will be wondering whether they will hear any form of confirmation from the Fed that rate cuts could start at the end of Q1 or start of Q2 next year, after all. Perhaps, the upcoming CPI report on Tuesday could determine how hawkish or dovish the Fed will be on Wednesday. So, that’s where gold investors’ focus will be next week.

 

US CPI and FOMC meetings among macro highlights next week

 

The highlight of the upcoming week might be the release of the inflation report on Tuesday, potentially casting a shadow over the anticipated interest rate maintenance at the FOMC meeting the following day. If inflation doesn't show signs of easing promptly, it might postpone expectations for the Fed's initial rate reduction. A stagnant Consumer Price Index (CPI) and a decrease in core CPI in the previous month have heightened speculation about a cut in Q1, bolstering US stock indices while weakening the US dollar. The debate around whether the Fed will hint at cuts during the imminent meeting continues, but any early indications of deflation could trigger a significant market response, even if the Fed adopts a cautious stance the following day.

 

 

It will be the last Federal Reserve meeting for 2023 on Wednesday. The FOMC will unveil its staff projections, dot plots, the customary statement, and subsequently engage in a press conference led by Chairman Jerome Powell. Presently, Fed Fund futures suggest an almost 100% probability of the Fed maintaining current interest rates. A noteworthy recent development involves a shift in expectations for the Fed's initial rate cut, transitioning from May to March, although these expectations saw some adjustment following a robust jobs report and consumer sentiment data on Friday.

 

 

BOE, ECB and SNB meetings also among next week’s key highlights

 

On Thursday, it is anticipated that the three major central banks in Europe will maintain their current policies. The Bank of England (BOE) has signaled an extended period of keeping the current rate unchanged, and the European Central Bank (ECB) has recently halted its policy, with market expectations dismissing the possibility of another increase. Persistent weakness in economic data has led traders to expect an ECB rate cut next year, propelling the DAX to achieve new record highs. Similar to the Federal Reserve, a slightly dovish stance from the ECB may be necessary to justify the market's revaluation for potential cuts. However, if the ECB does not indicate such a move in the upcoming week, this could bolster the euro and exert downward pressure on the DAX, and potentially on gold.

 

Gold technical analysis: key levels to watch

 

At the time of writing, the metal was still holding above $2000, which is a key short-term support. It needs to hold here to maintain its recent bullish bias. Otherwise, we could see a deeper retracement, especially when you consider how it failed to hold the breakout earlier this week above the old record high of $2081. The next big support level below $2K is down at $1950 area, where we also have the 200-day average.

gold outlook

Source: TradingView.com

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Gold Trade Ideas Precious Metals

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 forecast :SPX recovers from initial post NFP falls
Today 02:57 PM
USD/JPY analysis: NFP beats and dollar rebounds ahead of busy week – Forex Friday
Today 02:20 PM
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:39 AM
USD/JPY, Nikkei 225, AUD/USD: BOJ may push back against mounting rate hike bets
Yesterday 11:43 PM
US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Halts Six-Day Selloff Ahead of US NFP
Yesterday 07:05 PM
Yen rises on expectations for Japanese rate hikes
Yesterday 06:24 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

Gold nuggets
Gold analysis: Precious metals, stocks climb as yields and dollar drop
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
November 28, 2023 04:52 PM
    gold_03
    Gold Forecast: $2000 acting as a barrier for Gold
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    November 23, 2023 05:25 PM
      gold_03
      Gold falters around $2,000, although seasonality could be on its side
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      November 7, 2023 12:34 AM
        Gold nuggets
        Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Moment of Truth at Trend Support
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        August 4, 2023 03:47 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.