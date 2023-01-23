Gold could be next as silver takes a plunge

Gold has not formed a bearish reversal signal yet, although silver’s sharp drop today may be a warning for what’s to come.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
January 23, 2023 3:18 PM
Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

At the time of writing, gold was down about 0.5% on the day. But it was silver making the move with losses of around 4%. Silver’s sell-off could be a warning that gold may also take a plunge soon.

After their impressive recoveries in the past two and a half months, traders are wondering whether it still make sense to keep on buying gold and silver when the Fed is still raising interest rates. The market has become confident that the hiking cycle will soon stop as inflationary pressures continue to wane. But the noticeable recovery in oil prices this year means there is a risk that inflation could remain stickier than expected. What’s more, expectations of a sharp economic slowdown have not come to fruition yet, which further reduces the need for the Fed to apply the brakes on its hiking cycle too prematurely. That’s also true for other central banks like the European Central Bank. Today, Governing Council member Klaas Knot said that the ECB would raise interest rates by 50 basis points in February and March and will continue to raise rates after. A week earlier, ECB President Christine Lagarde had said a similar thing. Elsewhere, the Swiss National Bank’s chair Thomas Jordan has said that fighting inflation and ensuring price stability is "absolutely essential." 

Gold has not formed a bearish reversal signal yet, although silver’s sharp drop today may be a warning for what’s to come.

Silver 

Meanwhile bond yields have risen sharply, with the 10-year breaking above the bearish trend line.

yields 

Gold traders will also be watching the dollar closely after the Dollar Index recently tested the 50% retracement level of its entire upswing from 2021. A higher high on the DXY could ignite a sell-off in gold.

dxy

As far as gold itself is concerned, well bearish speculators may wish to wait for the metal to create a breakdown in its short-term bullish price structure first. A short-term lower low would be formed if gold break below $1896. Meanwhile, the RSI momentum indicator has formed a lower high near the ‘overbought’ threshold of 70, suggesting gold could be losing bullish momentum already.

gold

So, the warning signs are all there for a possible correction in gold.

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Gold Silver Precious Metals market Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Yesterday 04:12 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 24, 2025 05:34 PM
    gold_03
    Gold Rallies to Fresh ATH as $3k Battle Begins
    By:
    James Stanley
    February 24, 2025 04:54 PM
      gold_06
      Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 24, 2025 02:26 AM
        gold_02
        Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 22, 2025 02:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.