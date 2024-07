German DAX Index: Ongoing Downside Correction

On Monday,slumped 3.7% to 12,177, as investors were caught by surprise that, a software maker and a major constituent of the index, has downgraded its full-year outlook due to weaker-than-expected demand recovery.Investors were deeply concerned with the. Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and House Speaker Nancy PelosiOn a daily chart,as it has broken below its September's low. Previously, it has broken below a bearish rising wedge pattern and the relative strength index showed bearish divergence. The level at 13,066 might be considered as the nearest resistance, while the 1st and 2nd support are expected to be located at 11,600 and 10,860 respectively.Source: Gain Capital, TradingView