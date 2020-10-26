German DAX Index Ongoing Downside Correction

On Monday, German DAX Index slumped 3.7% as major constituent SAP downgraded its full-year outlook...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 26, 2020 10:27 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

German DAX Index: Ongoing Downside Correction

On Monday, German DAX Index slumped 3.7% to 12,177, as investors were caught by surprise that SAP, a software maker and a major constituent of the index, has downgraded its full-year outlook due to weaker-than-expected demand recovery. 

Investors were deeply concerned with the spike in new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and Europe. Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi failed again to agree on a fiscal stimulus deal.

On a daily chart, downside correction of the DAX Index is still ongoing as it has broken below its September's low. Previously, it has broken below a bearish rising wedge pattern and the relative strength index showed bearish divergence. The level at 13,066 might be considered as the nearest resistance, while the 1st and 2nd support are expected to be located at 11,600 and 10,860 respectively.


Source: Gain Capital, TradingView

Related tags: Dax Stocks Tech Stocks Equities

Latest market news

View more
Gold weekly forecast: Powell pivot to power fresh record highs?
Today 12:00 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX rises as banks kick off Q2 earnings season
Yesterday 02:22 PM
EURUSD, DXY Analysis: Rate Cut Bets vs Stretched Momentum Indicators
Yesterday 10:38 AM
A busy week awaits, despite US data taking a back seat: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 01:32 AM
Australian dollar has nothing to do with tech stocks, so why should it track them?
July 11, 2024 11:31 PM
AUD/USD pinbar shouldn’t deter bulls, USD/JPY gets whacked
July 11, 2024 10:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dax articles

germany_01
DAX technical analysis: bullish signal ahead of French elections
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
July 4, 2024 03:00 PM
    united_kingdom_03
    DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    July 3, 2024 08:27 AM
      germany_09
      DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      June 26, 2024 08:38 AM
        germany_03
        DAX ,USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        June 24, 2024 10:07 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.