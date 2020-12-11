GBPUSD Prepare to no deal

The European Commission has outlined contingency plans for a no-deal scenario with Britain.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 11, 2020 12:30 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

GBP/USD: Prepare to no-deal

The European Commission has outlined contingency plans for a no-deal scenario with Britain. It added that "there is now significant uncertainty whether a deal will be in place on 1 January 2021".But GBP remains on the upside as U.K. GDP grew 0.4% on month in October (vs flat expected) and industrial production increased 1.3% (much more than +0.3% expected).

From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, GBP/USD remains within a bullish channel and is supported by its rising 50-day moving average (in blue). Readers may therefore consider the potential for further advance above horizontal support at 1.3050. The nearest resistance would be set at December top at 1.3540 and a second one would be set at previous overlap at 1.3710 in extension.

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital


Related tags: Forex GBP Forex

Latest market news

View more
USD rally pauses for breath, DAX finds stability amidst the noise
Today 05:19 AM
EUR/AUD looking toppy following Australia’s jobs report
Today 04:46 AM
ASX 200, AUD/JPY: Looking vulnerable to downside as risk appetite wanes
Yesterday 11:36 PM
AUD/USD suffers its worst 3-day run, Ominous day for the Nikkei: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:26 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, and GBP/JPY Near Decade+ Highs
Yesterday 08:46 PM
Nasdaq analysis: Outperforming US stocks join global meltdown
Yesterday 05:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

japan_03
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, and GBP/JPY Near Decade+ Highs
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
Yesterday 08:46 PM
    Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
    USD dollar perks up, EUR/USD, AUD/USD take a turn for the worse
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 12:05 AM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      EUR/USD analysis: Euro undermined as dollar gains further ground
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      January 16, 2024 12:30 PM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        EUR/USD turns lower as USD dollar bulls retain control: European open
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        January 16, 2024 04:49 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.