EURUSD weakens ahead of ECB

The European Central Bank is widely expected to announce a plan to reduce the pace of its monthly asset purchases on Thursday.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 23, 2017 12:25 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The European Central Bank is widely expected to announce a plan to reduce the pace of its monthly asset purchases on Thursday. But at the same time, the ECB may also extend the duration of the QE programme so that it doesn’t spook the market and choke off economic growth. If this is the case, the central bank’s decision may therefore come across as neutral or dovish rather than hawkish. If so, this could weigh heavily on the euro in the short-term outlook.

So, the EUR/USD may be on the verge of a correction, particularly if the Fed-driven dollar simultaneously remains supported. Ahead of the ECB meeting on Thursday and tomorrow’s release of Eurozone Flash Services and Manufacturing PMIs, the EUR/USD has actually started the new week how it ended the last one: lower. The euro’s weakness may well be telling us that the market is positioning itself for a dovish ECB.

From a technical point of view, the EUR/USD remains in a range. Last week’s inside bar technical formation means there will be a pool of liquidity resting on either side of the 1.1730-1.1860 range.

With the ECB decision scheduled for Thursday, one potential scenario could be that price breaks below last week’s low at 1.1730 and probe liquidity below this level, before going back into the range and then take out resting liquidity above last week’s range at 1.1860.

But if there’s acceptance below last week’s low (should we get there) then the alternative scenario could be a week-long sell-off until price reaches the next levels of support at 1.1615, 1.1500 or even 1.1300.

Meanwhile any sustainable move above 1.1860 would put the bearish view to bed and potentially pave the way for a re-test of the psychological 1.20 handle or even the year 2012 low at 1.2040s, which was already tested a few times late in the summer. 

Related tags: Euro Forex

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Today 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Euro articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:00 AM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
    By:
    James Stanley
    February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      EUR/USD Fibonacci Support Test, DXY 107.35 Resistance
      By:
      James Stanley
      February 19, 2025 07:41 PM
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rally on Tariff Delay
        By:
        James Stanley
        February 16, 2025 02:00 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.