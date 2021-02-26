European Open All eyes on yields FaceBook refriends Australia

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
February 26, 2021 12:35 AM
5 views
Close-up of market chart
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

Asian futures:

  • Australia’s ASX 200 index fell by -160.7 points (-2.35%) to close at 6,673.3
  • Japan’s Nikkei 225 index fell by -1031.37 points (-3.42%) to close at 29,136.9
  • Hong Kong’s Heng Seng index has fallen by -934.25 points (-3.11%) currently trades at 29,139.92

FTSE 100:

  • UK’s FTSE 100 futures are currently down -97.5 points (-1.47%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 6,554.46

European futures:

  • The Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently down -61 points (-1.65%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 3,624.28
  • Germany’s DAX futures are currently down -213 points (-1.53%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 13,704.33

US futures:

  • The Dow Jones index fell -559.85 points (-0.175%) to close at 31,402.01
  • The S&P 500 index fell -96.09 points (-2.45%) to close at 3,829.34
  • The Nasdaq 100 index fell -473.88 points (-3.56%) to close at 12,828.311

Yesterday’s bond rout continued to weigh on sentient as Asian indices took Wall Street’s lead and traded broadly lower. The ASX 200 fell to a 3.5 week low of 6,658.90 and, perhaps not too surprisingly, the technology sector was the worst performer, shedding -5.1% after the Nasdaq led losses on Wall Street yesterday. Ultimately, all sectors of the ASX 200 were in the red. The Hang Seng was -2.7 lower but found technical support above the January low, whilst the Nikkei 225 accelerate its downside below 30k, with its next level of support being the January high at 28,979.53. 

 

RBA step in to retain YCC (yield curve control)

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) were forced to step in and purchase 3-year government bonds today, as the 3-year yield rose above their 1% target. RBA are currently suppressing the short-end of the curve and aim to cap their 3-year at a maximum of 1%. The fact they have to step in at all makes things interesting, because if investors continue to sell their bonds (forcing yields to rise) the RBA must keep buying. If they fail to keep yields low then traders will quickly notice, which reinforces bond selling and sends yields further still. Watch this space…

AUD/USD is testing the January high after failing to hold onto the 80c handle. Now sat at a key support level, traders must keep a close eye on the USD and bond yields to decipher its next move. NZD/USD also hit our first target outlined in today’s Asia Open report and will likely continue to track AUD’s direction so, if AUDs breaks below support, expect NZD to follow.

AUD, GBP and NZD are the weakest majors, USD and JPY are the strongest. AUD/CAD was the only pair to exceed its average true range (ATR) which leaves plenty of potential volatility for FX traders heading into the European and US sessions.

 

FaceBook re-friends Australia

After a 1-week blackout, FaceBook (FB) switched news back on for Australian users after signing content deals with three small local publishers. The timing is no coincidence.

Just yesterday, Australian parliament passed a new law which forces companies such as FaceBook and Google to pay content to news publishers, if they unable to negotiate a private deal with publishers. The fact that FaceBook have three deals today suggests the Australian government strongarmed the world’s largest media company into submission. And, with the world watching, it could pave the way for other nations to follow suit.

FaceBook currently trades at $254.69 and closed on the 200-day eMA yesterday. We could expect to see the stock weaken if investors feel revenues will be hit (if other nations follow suit) but we also have the fact that equities are broadly lower anyway. From a technical perspective, price action remains corrective since its record high last August, and we are not convinced the corrective low has occurred. A break beneath yesterday’s low assumes bearish resumption and brings the 244 lows into focus for bears.

 

Gold: Is it ready to fold?

There are different grades of ‘risk-off’. During a run-of-the-mill ‘risk-off’ session gold can appreciate as it attracts safe haven inflows from investors fleeing risker assets such as stocks, commodity currencies or emerging markets. And then there are risker risk-off sessions where gold falls with sentiment, as investors sell all assets to either revert to cash or sell their gold to pay for margin calls in other markets. Last night’s session was the latter as gold fell with stocks, commodities and emerging markets. 

Once again, gold has fallen to re-test the November low around 1,764, having provided a minor rebound towards its 200-day eMA. Suffice to say, the 200-day eMA capped as resistance, price action formed a lower high and we find ourselves waiting for a potential break lower.

  • Last week’s low (1760.82) is a pivotal level
  • A break beneath it could pave the way for a clear run towards the 1700 handle (just above a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level)
  • If support holds, we could see another minor bounce higher
  • We would not consider bullish setups on the daily chart until prices break above the 200-day eMA / recent swing high

Up Next (Times in GST)



With bond yields driving the show we could find any data scheduled to be placed on the back burner. The key question for traders today is if yields continue to rise and, if so, will they make markets crack further? With several markets at critical levels (gold at 1764 support, S&P 500 at the 50-day eMA and Nasdaq-100 at key support) it could be a make-or-break session. Keep an eye on the dollar and VIX (which should rise during risk-off, particularly if yields keep rising). But if yields do not rise it could provide a reprieve for markets ahead of the weekend and provide a risk-on bounce heading into the weekend close.


You can view all the scheduled events for today using our economic calendar, and keep up to date with the latest market news and analysis here.

Related tags: Equities Indices Forex Gold

Latest market news

View more
Better inflation data spurs Russell 2000
Yesterday 07:36 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY outlook – Forex Friday
Yesterday 12:54 PM
10 top trading indicators you should know
Yesterday 10:54 AM
Earnings This Week: Apple, Amazon and AMD
Yesterday 10:30 AM
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Yesterday 07:28 AM
USD/JPY whipsaws after the BOJ adjusts its yield curve control (kind of)
Yesterday 04:34 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

stocks_04
Earnings This Week: Apple, Amazon and AMD
By:
Joshua Warner
Yesterday 10:30 AM
    Research
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 26, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    July 26, 2023 12:02 PM
      Research
      Nasdaq 100 analysis: Microsoft and Alphabet deliver earnings beat, Meta up next
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      July 26, 2023 09:50 AM
        Close-up of stock market board
        ARM IPO: Everything you need to know about ARM
        By:
        Rebecca Cattlin
        July 26, 2023 08:00 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.