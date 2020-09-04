Europe Points Lower After US Tech Sell Off NFP In Focus

Brutal tech selloff in US, spilled over into the broader market, dragging US indices sharply lower on Thursday. Asian markets saw the worst performance in two weeks overnight and European bourses are headed for a softer open.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
September 4, 2020 3:46 AM
downtrend chart
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
A ferocious sell off in US tech stocks spilled over into the broader market, dragging US indices sharply lower on Thursday. Asian markets saw the worst performance in two weeks overnight and European bourses are headed for a softer open.

The Nasdaq has roared higher recently striking record high after record high as big tech such as Apple, Netflix, Amazon, Alphabet and Tesla have seen demand soar. These stocks have not only benefited from the acceleration of reliance on tech which covid has brought with it; they have also adopted an almost safe haven like status. Whilst these stocks are no strangers to talk of overvaluation, investors could be taking heed. The large-scale sell-off in tech stocks saw the Nasdaq plunge 5% and S&P drop -3.5%.

The brutal sell off in tech didn’t have the characteristics of a risk off event, given the performance of safe havens gold and USD, which both traded lower. So, this is looking more like a decent bout of profit taking. And who can blame them after such an impressive rally? 
Still the sheer size of the selloff has unnerved traders across Asia and is carrying over into Europe, with bourses looking to kick the session off lower ahead of the US non-farm payroll.
NFP to disappoint?
Expectations are for 1.4 million jobs to have been created in August, down from 1.76 million in July. The unemployment rate is also expected to slip into single digit falling to 9.8%, down from 10.2%. Average earnings growth is due to slow slightly to 4.5%, from 4.8% suggesting that more lower income earners are returning to the workforce.
The key lead indicators for the NFP report haven’t been encouraging. The employment component of the ISM manufacturing and non-manufacturing reports showed continued contraction, albeit at a slower pace. The closely correlated ADP report also fell short of expectation, suggesting a disappointing headline figure could be on the cards. However, in such unprecedented times anything is possible.

Europe’s rebound slowing
Meanwhile, the economic recovery in Europe could be showing signs of losing steam. The Spanish French and Italian service sector PMI’s revealed that activity contracted in August. Retail sales across the bloc also unexpectedly fell -1.3% month on month in July. Adding to the downbeat news German factory orders, which were expected to increase an impressive 5% month on, grew 2.8%, following from a 27% increase in June.

Dax chart


Related tags: Dax

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY outlook hinges on continued US interest rate recalibration
Today 08:00 AM
Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD Nears February Highs, Inflation in Focus
Today 02:00 AM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast :QQQ hovers around record highs in a quiet start
Yesterday 01:52 PM
USD/JPY analysis: Forex Friday – February 23, 2024
Yesterday 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:01 AM
US dollar weakness might be short lived: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 05:43 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dax articles

germany_01
DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
February 22, 2024 09:25 AM
    Research
    DAX futures, Nikkei 225 hit record highs: European open
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 22, 2024 05:12 AM
      Research
      DAX outlook: German index aims to reach new highs
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 20, 2024 11:00 AM
        germany_01
        DAX analysis: How long will the rally continue?
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 18, 2024 10:00 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.