Euro gives banks a shot in the arm

European yields are giving global banks a shot in the arm that’s strong enough to lift stock markets, but not so potent as to raise inflation fears.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 7, 2018 3:00 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Summary

European yields are giving global banks a shot in the arm that’s strong enough to lift stock markets, but not so potent as to raise inflation fears.

Euro holds gains

The euro was hovering close to Thursday’s latest two-week highs as repricing of Europe’s inflation outlook continued. A slightly weaker FTSE 100 was a first possible sign that resurgent currencies could drag risk-seeking markets, but a slide by Vodafone on dividend payments accounted for much FTSE slippage. U.S. stock index futures were green and European stock markets mostly firm. Banks were the dominant gainers as 10-year bund yields inched to fresh two-week highs, pointing to improved lending rates.

Italian reality check

Italy’s FTSE MIB was another stock market exception after the Bank of Italy’s liabilities to other eurozone central banks rose about €38.5bn to a new record high of $464.65bn; unfortunate timing given political uncertainties. The news erased an earlier 1% stock market gain, and rekindled Italian benchmark yield elevation to 2.94%, back in the top half of a seismic range that peaked near 3.3% before easing to 2.53% on Monday. The move confirmed Italy’s markets remain watchful, more so after the statistics office also warned of moderating growth on Thursday. Italian stock and bond markets are increasingly unlikely to close to their performance gap with the rest of Europe anytime soon.

Euro avoids pullback ahead of G6-plus

Italian political developments and chart-technical patterns are main risks to the euro’s rebound with the squeeze of significant short interest beginning to run its course. Traders will be mindful of the extent to which the well-trailed end to ECB bond buying was already priced in and how much of the euro’s 8.4% February to late-May slump was due to slowing growth. Deteriorating conditions for the dollar may delay the euro’s consolidation. All signs point to an acrimonious showdown at the upcoming ‘G6-plus 1’ summit. President Trump’s chief economic advisor says he’s sticking to his guns on recently imposed tariffs, prompting the EU to press ahead with a retaliation on €2.8bn of U.S. imports. Detriment will be mutual if measures are sustained and escalate, but for the short term, revived monetary sentiment in Europe gives the euro the upper hand. A tightening EU/US 10-year spread, and seasonal factors also offer euro headroom. EUR/USD’s next major chart challenge is the swing high of $1.996 on 14th May. Another close above the prior day’s high as per Wednesday, for a fourth-straight gain will set the course definitively with daily momentum oscillators neutral.

Sterling focus returns to Brexit vote

For the pound, renewed talk of an indefinite ‘backstop’ plan on the Irish border, and consequently a customs union, were evidently not negative for sentiment. Sterling against the dollar inched closer to a challenge of $1.348s, the launchpad for the pound’s acceleration to early 2018 post-referendum highs of $1.43. $1.348 has latterly posed resistance. As Downing Street inevitably moves into deeper cabinet and parliamentary discord ahead of next week’s debate and vote, optics for the pound may deteriorate. Much will depend on how PM May fares in attempts to outmanoeuvre rebels and convince Brussels. Both are formidable tasks with unpredictable outcomes ahead of the 12th June vote on Brexit Bill amendments.

More central bank-speak wanted

Enhanced anticipation ahead of next week’s ECB meeting and statements will have market participants hanging on the words of almost any central bank official in the run up, though no senior ECB policymakers are on Thursday’s slate. BoE MPC member Dave Ramsden delivers his second speech of the day at 5pm. He’s expected to shy away from rates talk. President Trump’s meeting with Japan’s PM Shinzo Abe is worth watching for potential trade related headlines, despite their cordial relationship. Japan is on its third month of U.S. tariffs.


Related tags: Euro Bonds Forex EUR GBP

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Euro articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Yesterday 02:00 AM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/USD Fibonacci Support Test, DXY 107.35 Resistance
    By:
    James Stanley
    February 19, 2025 07:41 PM
      Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rally on Tariff Delay
      By:
      James Stanley
      February 16, 2025 02:00 AM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        EUR/USD Update: Bullish Bias Returns Amid Growing U.S. Dollar Weakness
        By:
        Julian Pineda, CFA
        February 14, 2025 07:55 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.