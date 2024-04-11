﻿

EUR/USD, DAX forecast: ECB, US PPI and Fed speakers on tap

All eyes are on today's ECB meeting, Fed speakers and US PPI figures to see if it can drive ERUR/USD lower or spark a rebound, after it suffered its worst day in 13 months on Wednesday.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Thursday 7:16 AM
Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
Forex markets have seen very little action in Thursday’s Asian session post US CPI, with currency pairs trading in very tight ranges ahead of today’s ECB meeting and US producer prices. No change is expected today from the ECB, but with markets pricing in an 80% chance of a June cut, traders will likely be paying very close attention to how the ECB handle their comms in light of the hot US CPI report.

 

Yes, the European economy may well arrant a cut sooner than later, but does that mean the ECB want to signal that they may be the first (if not one the first) central banks to begin easing?  I wouldn’t blame them if they strike a reserved and non-committal tone. And that could prompt some upside for EUR/USD and weigh on the DAX. But if they do indicate easing ahead, EUR/USD bears may want to return and inadvertently support the DAX.

 

20240411forex

 

But we also have the US side of the equation, which may end up being the bigger driver for sentiment today. Not only do we have US producer prices which also run the risk of coming in hot for a second consecutive month (just as consumer prices did), but with several Fed members set to speak we also have the potential for some hawkish commentary and another round of US dollar strength.

 

1-day implied volatility has spiked higher for several forex major pairs, with EUR/USD and USD/JPY over 2.5x their 20-day average. And that makes sense, given the pending ECB meeting, US PPI report, FED member speaking and potential for BOJ jawboning with USD/JPY trading at a 34-year high.

 

Market Outlook Indices

 

Economic events (times in GMT +1)

  • 13:15 – ECB interest rate decision
  • 13:30 – US PPI
  • 13:45 – FOMC member Williams speaks
  • 15:45 – ECB press conference
  • 15:00 – FOMC member Barkin speaks
  • 15:15 – ECB member Lagarde speaks
  • 17:00 – Fed member Collins speaks
  • 18:30 – Fed member Bostic speaks

 

 

 

EUR/USD technical analysis (daily chart):

 20240411eurusd

Wednesday was the most bearish day for EUR/USD in 13 months, thanks to the hot US inflation report. It was swift to cut through the 200-day average, to and well beyond my bearish 1.08 target and come close to testing the December low. The EU-US 2-year spread suggests the euro could be trading much lower, which brings a break of the December low into focus, irrespective of whether it initially bounces higher or simply breaks support later today. Obviously, a dovish ECB meeting could help with a direct break lower, but if the ECB remain steady then a bounce higher could be on the cards.

 

 

20240411eurusdH1

Yesterday’s bearish bias worked a treat, although much of the move lower was seen in the minutes following the CPI release – which made it difficult to capture a decent chink of the move, unless a traders was already short. Still, with the bias on the daily timeframe eventually lower, EUR/USD may provide further opportunity for bears.

 

In an ideal world, we’ll see EUR/USD trade higher today to allow us to seek short setups at higher prices. The daily pivot point is around 1.0780, although I doubt we’ll see it move this far – unless the ECB were unexpectedly hawkish.

 

Therefore, the idea is to seek fades below the daily pivot point in anticipation of a retest of (and break beneath) the December low. 1.0700 makes an ideal downside target near the daily S1 pivot and February low.

 

 

DAX technical analysis (daily chart):

20240411dax

The DAX has retraced around -3.3% from its record high over the past six day. A doji formed on high volume on Wednesday, which can be indicative of a ‘change in hands’ between bears to bulls. The doji formed around a high-volume node, the RSI (14) is holding above 50 to denote positive momentum over this period, and a small bullish divergence has formed on RSI (2). Put together, it brings the potential bounce into focus over the near-term, especially if the ECB deliver a dovish tone to today’s meeting.

 

However, retracements tend to come in a minimum of three waves, and there seems to be a decent support cluster around 1800 that may make a more viable turning point for the correction further out. Not only do we have the 19k handle around a 38.2% Fibonacci level, but it also marks the VPOC (volume point of control) from the prior rally.

 

20240411daxH1 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.