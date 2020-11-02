Election 2020 Links to Review ALL of Our Election Analysis

See our full suite of election-focused articles to prepare for our Election Night Live Blog!

In a little more than 24 hours, the US will start tallying the ballots from one of the most contentious and potentially consequential elections in recent memory. We’ll be covering all the results, market movements, and potential trading opportunities in our election night live blog, but to help our readers prepare, we’ve included the full list of our election-specific reports dating back to July.

Through the below links, you can quickly get “up to speed” on the historical trends, political insights on key markets, analysis of projected policies, and explorations of different election scenarios:

We’ll be referencing these pieces throughout the night on our live blog, so it’s worth reading up now so you don’t have to waste valuable trading time on election night reading background information!


