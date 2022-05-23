ASX200 Afternoon Report May 23rd 2022

The ASX200 has given back over 50 points of early gains to be trading flat at 7145 at 3.00 pm Sydney time.

May 23, 2022 6:10 AM
Australian flag

The ASX200 has given back over 50 points of early gains to be trading flat at 7145 at 3.00 pm Sydney time.

The retreat came after Beijing reported a record number of Covid 19 cases sparking fears that the city will be forced into lockdown just as stifling restrictions in Shanghai begin to ease. And has soured hopes that the market might spring higher after the weekend's Federal Election, which removed the uncertainty of a hung parliament and raised hopes that the ALP might be able to mend fractured diplomatic relations with China.

A cut to China's prime lending rate on Friday to support its stuttering economy, behind a 6% surge in iron ore futures today and good gains for the Materials sector. Fortescue Metals (FMG) added 2.1% to $20.57. Mineral Resources (MIN) added 1.7% to $60.83, Rio Tinto (Rio) added 1.4% to to $109.88 and BHP Group (BHP) added 1.35% to $47.83.

Gains also for the Energy sector as the price of crude oil cemented a toe hold above $110 p/b. Santos (STO) added 1.1% to $8.17, Woodside Petroleum (WPL) added 0.42% to $28.89, Beach Energy (BPT) added 0.31% to $1.62.

Weighing on the index, a fall in the Heath Care Sectors led by heavyweight CSL, which fell 1.64% to $270.73, Resmed (RMD) fell 0.85% to $28.11, Virtus Health (VRT) fell 0.1% to $8.11. Going the other way, Cochlear (COH) added 1.6% to $219.18 and Ansell (ANN) added 1.75% to $27.33.

The Finance sector is also trading lower today led by ANZ which fell 0.9% to $25.27, National Australia Bank (NAB) fell 0.85% to $30.85. Westpac (WBC) fell 0.7% to $23.40, Commonwealth Bank (CBA) fell 0.4% to $104.21, and Macquarie (MQG) fell 0.83% to $179.92.

A mixed day for the IT sector. Novonix (NVX) fell 4.14% to $3.94, Afterpay owner Block (SQ2) fell 3.57% to $123.08, Sezzle (SZL) fell 2.5% to $0.58c. Zip (ZIP) fell 2.15% to $0.91c. Bringing some respectability to the IT Sector scoreboard, Megaport (MP1) added 2.56% to $7.42, Xero (XRO) added 2.1% to $90.35, and Appen (APX) added 1% to $6.79.

Lithium names have suffered another round of falls. Liontown Resources (LTR) fell 1.53% to $1.29, Pilbara Minerals (PLS) fell 1.25% to $2.82, Galan Lithium (GLN) fell 1.05% to $1.43, while Lake Resources (LKE) fell 1% to $1.50.

Over the past fortnight, the ASX200 has followed our road map to perfection. From our 7000/6950ish downside target, the rebound in the ASX200 last week reached our upside target at 7200. With the uncertainty of a hung parliament removed, I expect to see the ASX200 embark on a relief rally towards 7300/50, providing Wall Street behaves itself in the interim.

ASX200 Daily chart 23rd of May 2

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of May 23rd, 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.