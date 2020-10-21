Is the Market Open on Election Day in 2020

Is the market open on Election Day? This and other questions, answered. Read on to learn more about what investors are asking as we approach November 2020.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 21, 2020 1:19 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Is the Market Open on Election Day in 2020?

Is the market open on Election Day? Your questions, answered.

Whether you’re a seasoned investor or just starting out in forex trading, it’s no secret that the 2020 election may prove to be a pivotal point in how the stock market performs. Before you decide when to buy and sell, read on to learn more about what investors are asking as we approach November.  As the next president takes office, advanced knowledge is key to planning your portfolio—and managing your risk accordingly.

Is the market open on Election Day?

Yes.

The stock market remains open on Election Day during regular trading hours, as well as select federal holidays, bank holidays, and religious celebrations. All NYSE markets observe a standard holiday schedule for U.S. holidays including Labor Day, Veterans Day, and Christmas Day but remain open on Election Day pending any outstanding circumstances.

Generally speaking, the forex market is open 24 hours a day from 5:00pm ET Sunday through 5:00pm ET on Friday, including most U.S. holidays.

Spot gold and silver trading is available 23 hours a day from 6pm ET Sunday through 5pm ET Friday. Trading is closed from 5pm to 6pm ET daily. Spot gold and silver trading also follow CME holiday closures.

What time will the stock market close?

Regular trading hours for the Nasdaq Stock Market (Nasdaq) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) are 9:30 am to 4:00 pm Eastern on weekdays. Please note that the NYSE may close early due to unprecedented circumstances

What do I do if the market closes on Election Day?

Although it is unlikely, the stock market may close due to certain other unprecedented circumstances. These factors can include major weather events, terrorist attacks, or extreme technical issues with an exchange’s trading platform.

The NYSE and NASDAQ close on market holidays throughout the year. If the relevant holiday falls on a weekend, then the market is closed the day before the observed holiday. Please note that each market will close early at 1:00 pm (1:15 pm for eligible options) on Friday, November 27, 2020, the day after Thanksgiving.

What stocks should I buy before the election? What about after the election?

Experts suggest that the 2020 election will remain a pivotal point for several areas of the market. It is important to note that the best trades under a Democratic administration may differ from those under a Republican administration, so it’s critical to keep a close eye on the latest polls.

Election results are important to monitor because they can determine stock market trends in the days and months following the election. By monitoring market trends, you can decide how to best manage risk in your portfolio and gain a better understanding of when to trade and when to take a back seat.

Is now a good time to invest in the stock market in 2020?

As Coronavirus continues to dominate global economies, it is nearly impossible to predict when and how to invest in the stock market in 2020. However, we suggest paying close attention to specific companies within relevant sectors and focusing on risk management to avoid large losses amidst the current volatility. From our perspective, slow and steady is the way to go with your trading this year.

What will the election do to the stock market?

The upcoming election is poised to become one of the biggest market-moving events in history. A potential party shift in The White House paired with any changes in federal government regulations may have a profound effect on the stock market.

What is the longest bull market in history?

The longest-running stock bull market ended in March 2020 at 11 years old. In a bull market, traders are seeking to enter the market when prices are rising so that they can sell when they perceive that the market has reached its peak. 

March 9, 2009, marked a post-financial crisis low. Since then, the S&P 500 has returned 339% through market close on March 6, 2020. This historic trend was officially named the longest period of uninterrupted gains in history in August 2018.

Will this bull market ever end?

When the bulls tend to reign supreme in the market, most people are looking to invest money. Confidence generally runs high and the acceptance of established uptrends to increase. The recent bull market came to an abrupt halt in March 2020 in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, but we’ve seen an impressive recovery in the ensuing months, prompting some traders to wonder if we’re kicking off a new secular bull market.

Regardless of what the 2020 Presidential election brings, you can rely on City Index as a trusted, experienced trading partner. If you have any questions about how we can help you navigate the coming market volatility and trends, please reach out today!


Related tags: Equities Indices Election

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Are Upside Hedging Risks Fading?
Today 02:00 PM
DAX forecast: Ukraine optimism lifts index to extreme overbought levels
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rally on Tariff Delay
Today 02:00 AM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Breakout Accelerates, Bears Retreat
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold Price Forecast: RSI Falls Below 70 to Indicate Sell Signal
Yesterday 02:00 PM
EUR/USD Update: Bullish Bias Returns Amid Growing U.S. Dollar Weakness
February 14, 2025 07:55 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

germany_09
How Will the 2025 German Federal Election Impact the DAX and Major German Stocks?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 10, 2025 08:45 PM
    amazon_03
    Equities weekly earnings forecast: Alphabet, Amazon & Disney
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 1, 2025 02:00 AM
      stocks_07
      Top 2025 Trades: Bullish U.S. Equities (After a Pullback)
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 1, 2025 07:30 AM
        Feature image of stock market figures and indices
        2025 Technical Forecast for U.S. Equities
        By:
        James Stanley
        December 23, 2024 02:45 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.