ECB a lesson in how to be hawkish and dovish at the same time

The ECB will announce its latest policy decision on Thursday 26th October, while no change in interest rates is expected, all focus will be on the ECB’s Asset Purchase Programme (APP). Expectations are mounting that the ECB will announce an extension to its QE programme at the same time as announcing a tapering of the size of purchases that it makes each month.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 25, 2017 7:49 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The ECB will announce its latest policy decision on Thursday 26th October, while no change in interest rates is expected, all focus will be on the ECB’s Asset Purchase Programme (APP). Expectations are mounting that the ECB will announce an extension to its QE programme at the same time as announcing a tapering of the size of purchases that it makes each month.

This is the most hotly anticipated ECB meeting of the year, they have most recently been considered a snooze fest, for two reasons: On the one hand the ECB is expected to extend its QE programme, most likely until September 2018, but with some expectations building that it may be extended to December 2018, which is considered dovish, however on the other hand they are expected to start tapering off their asset purchases next year, which could be considered hawkish.

As we head into this meeting, market expectations are:

  • An extension of the QE programme into 2018, currently it is expected to end in December 2017.
  • Market expectations are for an extension of the QE programme until June or September 2018.
  • A tapering of asset purchases in 2018 from the current monthly net purchases of EUR 60 bn per month to approx. EUR 30-40bn per month.
  • The market is also considering the prospect of a further recalibration by the ECB of the APP once the 2018 APP extension is up, which could see the APP extended through to the end of 2018, but with a further tapering of monthly asset purchases to EUR 20 bn per month.
  • Overall, the market expects the ECB’s balance sheet to extend by no more than EUR 300bn in total next year, including a further recalibration of the APP programme in approx. mid-year 2018.

Good cop/ bad cop at the ECB

The ECB needs to consider various inputs before it makes its decision. The economy is strengthening, the most recent data has been strong and its quarterly GDP growth rate is outpacing that of the US and the UK. However, political problems threaten the Eurozone once more: the threat of Catalan independence and the break-up/ civil discord in Spain, as well as next year’s Italian election that could see anti EU parties take control of Rome. Thus, the ECB needs to tread carefully at this meeting. However, at the same time the end of the current APP programme upon us, so Draghi and co. need to give the market a clear idea of what the future holds for the ECB’s QE efforts.

What does the market make of ECB’s balancing act?

From a market sentiment perspective the battle is on: will the market view the ECB decision as hawkish or dovish? Essentially it is a bit of both, however, although an extension of the programme is undoubtedly dovish, it’s the size of the programme that counts, and by reducing the size of its annual APP from EUR 720 bn to EUR 300bn maximum that is undoubtedly a hawkish shift in ECB policy. Thus, the scale of the bank’s tapering is what really matters, and what could really move the dial for Eurozone asset prices.

Will the ECB sacrifice the euro in favour of the bond market?

Another factor that could weigh on the ECB’s decision is the euro. The ECB appeared uncomfortable when the EUR began to rise above $1.18 in recent months, however, a hawkish taper could see the euro surge back towards $1.20 and even higher. So, the ECB needs to decide if it will tolerate currency appreciation, or if it will protect the currency in favour of causing bond market disruption. The ECB can only buy EUR 300bn of eligible bonds for its APP programme next year because there isn’t enough supply. It could lower the bar and accept lower quality assets or buy up more corporate bonds, however, that could threaten the sanctity of the ECB’s balance sheet and may well draw the ire of the hawks, especially Germany.

This leads us to expect that the ECB will sacrifice the currency over the quality of its balance sheet, but only to a certain extent. It may well extend its APP programme outright until the end of 2018 or even into 2019, while at the same time tapering the size of its purchases. While this is still likely to have an upward impact on the euro, it is likely to limit gains to $1.20, especially now that US Treasury yields are rising, which has helped to push the USD to its highest level for 2-weeks. Of course, a “dovish” move by the ECB, such as less aggressive tapering, could see the euro fall sharply, $1.1670 is a key level of support for EUR/USD, ahead of $1.15, the lowest level since July. Versus the pound, the next key support level for EUR/GBP is 0.8750 – the 200-day sma.

Could politics play into the ECB decision?

The bond market has been extremely jittery ahead of this meeting, with German, French and Italian bond yields all rising, prices falling, as the market adjusts to the prospect of a taper from the ECB. Also worth watching is the spread between Italian, Portuguese and Spanish bond yields vs. German bond yields, as you can see below. These yields have been remarkably stable, even in the face of Catalan’s vote for independence. However, if the ECB is perceived as hawkish then we could see spreads start to rise, which may cause concern among ECB officials since any escalation in the Spanish constitutional crisis with Catalonia could add a significant political premium to Spanish bond yields at some stage. This is yet another reason why the ECB needs to tread carefully as it walks the tight rope at this week’s meeting.

Chart 1:

Source: City Index and Bloomberg 

Related tags: Euro Forex EUR ECB

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Today 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Euro articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:00 AM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
    By:
    James Stanley
    February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      EUR/USD Fibonacci Support Test, DXY 107.35 Resistance
      By:
      James Stanley
      February 19, 2025 07:41 PM
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rally on Tariff Delay
        By:
        James Stanley
        February 16, 2025 02:00 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.