DAX analysis: How long will the rally continue?

The German index hit another record high on Friday, but the risk of a potential correction in tech sector is increasing. For now, the DAX continues to point higher, which means the bears must continue to wait for the right signal.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 10:00 AM
germany_01
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • DAX analysis: German index hits another record high
  • Risk of correction in tech sector is increasing
  • DAX technical analysis continues to point higher

 

The US markets will be closed on Monday in observance of Presidents’ Day, and the week ahead will not contain many important macro highlights to watch closely. But China will be back after a week-long holiday, and we will have earnings from Nvidia in mid-week to look forward to.  Among the week’s data highlights, the global PMIs on Thursday could move the markets. In particular, watch those of Germany and the Eurozone, where the economic output has been below the pace of growth observed in the US. The weakness in Eurozone data did not stop the DAX from hitting repeated record highs, with nearly all mainland European indices doing rather well. But at some point, the market will have to assess the impact of weak data on earnings and consider whether they have pushed asset prices too high.

 

DAX analysis: German index hits another record high

 

On Friday, the DAX climbed to fresh unchartered territories, as investors insatiable risk appetite continued. Driving the DAX to record highs has been partly driven by speculation that the ECB is going to cut rates in the coming months. The German index has also found support from its technology constituents, with the sector surging on AI optimism in the US, lifting tech stocks across the globe.

 

Meanwhile, inflation within the Euro-zone has sharply fallen in recent months. From a peak of 10.6% in October 2022 to 2.8% last month. Analysts expect to see further moderation towards the 2% target this year. However, lingering risks persist: Wage growth remains high as incomes adjust to price spikes, while disruptions in Red Sea shipping pose renewed threats to supply chains. These factors have been ignored for now as the debate around when the ECB should begin lowering rates hots up.

 

Although nearly all ECB officials support a rate cut this year, there is disagreement on the timing. While a majority seem to prefer June or later, some are leaning towards April, and one official is not ruling out March. This divergence underscores the differing opinions on inflation trends and the outlook for Europe's sluggish economy. Against this backdrop of uncertainty with interest rates, and slow growth, the DAX may soon run out fuel.

 

Risk of correction in tech sector is getting higher

 

Wall Street was on track to close lower on Friday at the time of this writing, after indices there hit repeated record highs. But bond yields rose further, and this seemed to dampen the appetite for risk taking ahead of a long weekend.  Following a hot CPI report, PPI was equally strong, printing 0.3% month over month against expectations of 0.1%, while core PPI rose 0.5% on the month, easily beating expectations of 0.1%. The PPI gains were fuelled by a sharp rise in costs of services, highlighting concerns about the sticky nature of inflation. We also saw an uptick in the UoM consumer sentiment and inflation expectations survey, with the latter rising to 3% from 2.9%. The market was therefore once again reminded that the Federal Reserve will be in no rush to cut interest rates.

 

Despite these signs, the US indices have hit repeated record highs. Investors have continually ignored the Fed’s consistent pushback against expectations of an early rate cut. Instead, they have chosen to concentrate on mostly stronger earnings and the AI optimism, taking advantage of the bullish momentum to drive stocks higher. But with some of the Magnificent 7 stocks reaching extremely expensive levels, there is always the danger of a correction soon. Nvidia will be the last from this group to report its results in the week ahead. With most of the optimism now in the price, a correction of some sort, should not come as major surprise in the tech sector.

 

Market Outlook Indices

 

DAX analysis: technical levels to watch

DAX analysis

Source: TradingView.com

The DAX broke to a new record high on Friday, reaching a high so far of just under 17200. The index came off its earlier highs as US indices reacted negatively to stronger inflation data. But the DAX was still holding onto support in the range between 17000 to 17060ish. This area was previously resistance on multiple occasions, including in December. For the bullish trend to remain intact, the bulls must defend their ground here. As things stand, we will only consider bearish setups, should we see the series of higher highs and highs lows break. With that in mind, a potential move below 16780 support could be a warning sign that the bullish trend has come to an end. So far, the bears were nowhere to be seen. Let’s see if that changes in the week ahead, or we continue to power ahead. It is important to trade in the direction of the trend.

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

 

Related tags: Dax GER40 Indices Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD Forecast: Can PMIs Break the Bearish Trend?
Yesterday 02:00 AM
The Week Ahead: S&P 500 Uptrend May Come Down to NVDA Earnings
February 16, 2024 05:04 PM
US Dollar analysis: More inflation data looming - Forex Friday
February 16, 2024 11:30 AM
USD/JPY reclaims 150 as US yields push higher into producer price inflation report
February 16, 2024 02:15 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200 rapid rebound gathers pace despite warning from rates markets
February 15, 2024 11:33 PM
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, DJIA Forecast: Cracks in the Index Uptrends?
February 15, 2024 04:06 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dax articles

Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
DAX analysis: European stocks struggle on mixed earnings, China fears
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 8, 2024 11:00 AM
    germany_01
    DAX, USD/JPY Forecast :Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    January 25, 2024 09:33 AM
      Bank notes of different currencies
      EUR/USD looks dazed and confused ahead of Ifo, ECB: European open
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      January 25, 2024 04:49 AM
        united_kingdom_04
        GBP/USD, DAX Forecast :Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        January 24, 2024 09:22 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.