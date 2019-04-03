Daily FX Technical Trend Bias Key Levels Wed 03 Apr

USD still remains on support for potential upside revival within range.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 3, 2019 1:34 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

EUR/USD – Risk of further downside

  • Inched down lower as expected and almost hit the first near-term support/target of 1.1175 (printed a low of 1.1182 in yesterday, 02 Apr U.S. session) before it staged a bounce of 43 pips to print a current intraday high of 1.1225 in today, Asian session). Click here for a recap on the previous report.
  • No major changes in its short-term technical elements, maintain bearish bias with an adjusted key short-term pivotal resistance at 1.1245 (close to upper boundary of the minor descending channel & 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the on-going slide from 20 Mar 2019 high to yesterday, 02 Apr 2019 low) for a further potential push down to retest 1.1175 before targeting the next near-term support at 1.1155 (Fibonacci expansion cluster).
  • However, a break above 1.1245 negates the bearish tone to revive the corrective rebound scenario for a squeeze up to retest the next intermediate resistance at 1.1330/1340.

 

GBP/USD – Push down within range

  • Bounced higher by 138 pips from yesterday, 02 Apr European session low of 1.3012 to print a high of 1.3150 on the back of positive Brexit news flow that PM May would seek a longer extension beyond 12 Apr from EU.
  • No major changes on its key technical elements as it remains below 1.3160 key short-term pivotal resistance with the hourly RSI oscillator that is coming close to an extreme overbought. Maintain bearish bias for a potential push down to retest the minor range support at 1.3020.
  • However, a clearance above 1.3160 negates the bearish tone for a squeeze up to retest the minor descending trendline from 13 Mar 2019 high now acting as a resistance at 1.3250.

 

USD/JPY – Sideways

  • Mix elements prevail, maintain neutrality stance with an adjusted range between 111.70 and 111.20. Only an hourly close below 111.20 is likely to trigger a slide to retest the next near-term supports at 110.85 and 110.30.
  • On the flipside, a break above 111.70 sees a further push up towards the 05 Mar 2019 swing high area of 112.10.

 

AUD/USD – Push down within range

  • Pushed down as expected to hit the 0.7060 first near-term support/target which is also the minor “Descending Triangle” range support in place since 20 Mar 2019 before it bounced back towards the upper limit of the “Descending Triangle”. Maintain bearish bias with an adjusted key short-term pivotal resistance at 0.7115 (76.4% retracement of the recent slide from 01 Apr 2019 high to yesterday, 02 Apr low of 0.7050 & minor “Descending Triangle” range resistance) for a potential push down to retest 0.7060 before targeting the next near-term support at 0.7030.
  • However, a break above 0.7115 negates the bearish tone for a further bounce towards the next intermediate resistance at 0.7150 (26 Mar 2018 minor swing high & minor descending trendline from 21 Feb 2019 high).
Related tags: Forex

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 05:35 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 12:18 AM
      aus_04
      Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.