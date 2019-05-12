Daily FX Technical Trend Bias Key Levels Mon 13 May

Further potential USD strength cannot be ruled out except in USD/JPY.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 13, 2019 12:23 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

EUR/USD – 1.1260 remains the key resistance to watch


click to enlarge chart

  • Inched higher but remained below the 1.1260 key short-term pivotal resistance as per highlighted in our previous report (click here for a recap). Short-term momentum has started to turn negative as the hourly RSI oscillator has flashed a bearish divergence signal at its overbought region last Fri, 10 May. Interestingly, similar observation on the hourly RSI has been detected on 30 Apr/01 May; post FOMC which the price action shaped a slide of 130 pips thereafter.
  • Maintain bearish bias with 1.1260 remains as the key short-term pivotal resistance and a break below 1.1200 (minor ascending support from 263 Apr 2019 low) reinforces a potential slide to retest 1.1120 in the first step. However, an hourly close above 1.1260 invalidates the bearish scenario for a further corrective push up towards the key 1.1320 medium-term resistance.  

GBP/USD – Further potential decline within range in progress


click to enlarge chart

  • Reacted off from the 1.3045 intermediate resistance on last Fri, 10 May after a challenge on it coupled with a bearish divergence signal seen in the hourly Stochastic oscillator at its overbought region. No change, maintain bearish bias with 1.3090 remains as the key short-term pivotal resistance for a further potential push down to retest the 25 Apr 2019 low of 1.2870 follow by 1.2800 next (lower boundary of the descending channel & Fibonacci retracement/expansion cluster).
  • However, an hourly close above 1.3090 invalidates the bearish tone for a squeeze up towards the next intermediate resistance at 1.3190.

USD/JPY – 110.30 remains the key resistance to watch


click to enlarge chart

  • Since last Thurs, 09 May low of 109.45, the pair has traded sideways with a 60 pips range and it has started to form a “Pennant” contracting range consolidation configuration below the 110.00 intermediate resistance. No change, maintain bearish bias with 110.30 remains the key short-term pivotal resistance and a break below 109.45 reinforces a further potential drop to target the next near-term support at 108.95 in the first step (Fibonacci expansion cluster & 31 Jan 2019 swing low area).
  • However, an hourly close above 110.30 negates the bearish tone up towards the next intermediate resistance at 111.00/111.10 (06 May 2019 gapped down, pull-back resistance of the former ascending support from 03 Jan 2019 flash crash swing low area & descending trendline from 24 Apr 2019 high).

AUD/USD – Vulnerable for a bearish breakdown


click to enlarge chart

  • Since the retest on the 0.6980/6960 medium-term range support in place since 03 Jan 2019 on last Mon, 06 May, its price action has evolved into a bearish “Descending Triangle” range configuration with intermediate resistance at 0.7000. No change, maintain bearish bias with 0.7045 remains as the short-term pivotal resistance (also the swing high formed post RBA) and a 4-hour close below 0.6960 reinforces a bearish breakdown below its medium-term range support to target the next near-term support at 0.6910 follow by 0.6880 next in the first step.
  • However, an hourly close above 0.7045 invalidates the bearish tone for a squeeze up to retest the 0.7110 key medium-term resistance.

Charts are from eSignal


Related tags: Forex GBP EUR

Latest market news

View more
Weekly equities forecast: US banks earnings - JP Morgan, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs
Today 02:00 AM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD - Trump, Trudeau, Tiff and Tariffs
Yesterday 08:30 PM
Crude Oil Forecast: WTI Continues Unstoppable Growth
Yesterday 05:39 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Six-Week Rally Rips into Resistance
Yesterday 05:29 PM
GBP/USD Approaches November 2023 Low
Yesterday 04:50 PM
S&P 500 outlook: Will strong NFP, rising yields trigger stocks sell-off?
Yesterday 03:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

jobs_05
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD levels heading into NFP
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 04:56 AM
    "Newspaper snippet of jobs board"
    NFP Preview: Will US Jobs Beat Expectations for the 3rd Time in 4 Months?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    January 8, 2025 03:49 PM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      EUR/USD forecast undermined as tariffs threats get louder
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      January 8, 2025 01:19 PM
        Research
        GBPUSD, Gold Forecast: Support Levels and Non-Farm Payrolls
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        January 8, 2025 09:37 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.