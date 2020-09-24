China Evergrande Sell on Rumors

China Evergrande had exceeded our bullish forecast made in early June. However, its share price has retreated sharply afterwards, amid downbeat first half results and negative rumors.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 24, 2020 11:38 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

China Evergrande (3333-hk): Sell on Rumors

China Evergrande (3333-hk), a top tier Chinese property group, had exceeded our bullish forecast made in early June after surging to a 15-month high in July. However, its share price has retreated sharply, amid downbeat first half results and negative rumors.


In September, the company announced a staggering 30% discount on all of its properties until early October, a period that is supposed to be traditional Chinese peak home-buying season, as an attempt to improve its cash flow.


Furthermore, the property giant may face a potential default as it may need to repay investors 19 billion dollars by January 2021, unless regulators approve its listing on the Shenzhen stock exchange, according to Bloomberg.


From a technical point of view, China Evergrande (3333-hk) remains under pressure as shown on a daily chart. Despite the fact that it has just shown a bullish divergence, it remains trading within a bearish channel drawn from July. The upside potentially is likely to be limited by the upper boundary of the channel. The level at $18.10 might be considered as the nearest resistance, with prices likely to test the 1st and 2nd support at $14.10 and $12.38. Alternatively, a break above $18.10 might suggest a further rebound to test the next resistance at $20.20.



Sources: Gain Capital, TradingView

Related tags: Stocks Equities China

Latest market news

View more
US CPI needs to cool to keep the USD bear case in check: Week Ahead
Today 04:11 AM
Gold, silver and copper eyeing upside, US inflation report key to US dollar impact
Today 12:36 AM
EUR/USD, AUD/USD, gold look set to take advantage of US dollar weakness
Yesterday 10:15 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Stocks rise as cooling US labour market boosts rate cut bets
Yesterday 04:00 PM
EUR/USD, DAX Forecast: DAX Surges to record highs as EUR/USD Consolidates
Yesterday 03:54 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA steady, jobless claims & Fed speakers in focus
Yesterday 12:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Stocks articles

Wall Street sign with a building in background
S&P 500 analysis: Apple earnings and NFP in focus after Fed’s mixed signals
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
May 2, 2024 04:00 PM
    stocks_03
    DAX outlook remains unfavourable despite support from earnings
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    April 17, 2024 11:00 AM
      Stock exchange building fascia
      Reddit IPO: Everything you need to know about trading Reddit
      By:
      Ryan Thaxton
      March 21, 2024 04:05 AM
        Graphic of trading data chart
        This might be the most important chart in the financial world right now
        By:
        David Scutt
        March 7, 2024 05:03 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.