Chart Of The Day BitcoinUSD may resume its downleg

By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 26, 2018 6:00 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Short-term technical outlook on BTC/USD



Key technical elements

  • Since hitting its all-time high of 19892 printed on 17 Dec 2017, BTC/USD has continued to evolve in a short-term descending channel (depicted in pink) within a medium-term uptrend as illustrated by the ascending channel (depicted in green) from the 25 Mar 2017 low (see daily chart).
  • The daily RSI oscillator remains negative as it still has room to manoeuvre towards its oversold region and it is not flashing any bullish divergence signal at this juncture. These observations suggest that medium-term downside momentum of price action remains intact.
  • In the short-term, the recent rebound from its minor swing low of 10000 seen on 22/23 Jan 2017 has been stalled at a short-term resistance of 11800 (the descending trendline from 06 Jan 2018 high & the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent decline from 20 Jan 2018 high to 23 Jan 2018 low) (see hourly chart).
  • The next significant supports rest at 9000 (swing low of 17 Jan 2018) follow by the key medium-term support of 7900 (Fibonacci projection cluster + lower boundary of descending channel from 17 Dec 2017 high).

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 11800

Supports: 10000, 9000 & 7900

Next resistance: 12830/950

Conclusion

Therefore, as long as the 11800 short-term key pivotal resistance is not surpassed and a break below the near-term support of 10000, BTC/USD may see the start of another intermediate degree impulsive downleg to retest 9000 follow by the key medium-term support of 7900.

On the other hand, a clearance above 11800 should invalidate the bearish scenario to see a squeeze to retest the 12830/950 resistance (former swing low areas of 31 Dec 2019/12 Jan 2018 that stalled the previous recovery from 17 Jan 2018 low).

Charts are from TradingView  & prices from Coinbase

View more
          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.