Can Oil Gains Be Sustained Post Dismal OPEC Oil Demand Growth Report

Can the move higher in oil be sustained after OPEC demand growth downgrade?

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
August 19, 2019 12:06 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Oil was on the rise as the new week kicked off following escalating tensions in the middle east and on growing optimism over US – Sino trade negotiations.  However, gains could be limited following a dismal OPEC demand outlook report.

Boosting the price oil:
  • A drone attack by Yemeni separatists on a Saudi Arabian oil field over the weekend stoked fears that geopolitical tensions were on the rise again in the region. Whilst oil production has not been affected this time, a risk premium is being priced in. This risk premium could prove to be relatively short lived given there was no apparent supply disruption. Iran related tensions could ease further since Gibraltar released the Iranian oil tanker seized in July.

  • Reports that the US and China are still talking raised hopes of a trade deal, after tensions escalated earlier in the month. Any sense of progress between the two largest economies in the world is considered a positive for global trade, economic growth and therefore oil demand

  • The prospect of stimulus to sure up major economies which are facing slowing economic growth is offering support to the price of oil.  Germany has pledged €55 million in extra spending should it fall into recession. Perhaps more importantly China has unveiled reforms to reduce corporate borrowing costs. The ECB looks set to ease policy when it meets in September and all eyes will be on Fed Jerome Powell on Friday to see whether he resets monetary policy expectations to bridge the gap between what the market is pricing in and what the Fed said at its last meeting.

Weighing on the price oil:
  • Global recession fears amid the ongoing trade dispute can’t be ignored. These fears have seen oil decline over 5% so far this month.

  • OPEC cuts its demand growth by 40,000 bpd for 2019 and indicated that the market would be in surplus in 2020. Such a bearish forward view will pile the pressure on OPEC to consider continuing supply cuts into next year or deepen currently production cuts further. 

  • Whilst the middle east geopolitical tensions and US – Sino trade optimism are driving prices higher, the demand growth outlook report is significantly gloomy to cap any gains and potentially pull oil southwards.
WTI levels to watch:
Support can be seen at $54.80. A break through this level could see the price decline to $53.77 prior to $53 and then $50.50. On the upside a break above $56 could see the price of oil propelled to $57.40.







Related tags: Crude Oil China Central Bank

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Oil refinery
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Are Upside Hedging Risks Fading?
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
February 16, 2025 02:00 PM
    Oil_rig
    Crude oil forecast: Could WTI rebound despite large crude stocks build?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 12, 2025 04:08 PM
      Market chart
      Oil and Gold Rise on Trump's Negotiation Tactics
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      February 11, 2025 07:32 AM
        Oil extraction
        Crude Oil Update: WTI Recovers After Three Weeks of Losses
        By:
        Julian Pineda, CFA
        February 10, 2025 04:45 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.