Bitcoin, Ethereum analysis: Awaiting a break in BTC/USD and ETH/USD

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
May 23, 2023 5:09 PM
132 views
Gold bitcoin superimposed on chart
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Bitcoin and Ethereum takeaways

  • Bitcoin and Ethereum have not shown a strong correlation with the Nasdaq 100 or gold this month.
  • Bitcoin continues to consolidate around $27K, but remains within a longer-term bullish trend for now.
  • Ethereum is showing signs of a bullish breakout today, potentially opening a door for a move up to $2,000 next.

Bitcoin and Ethereum fundamental analysis

Ever since cryptoassets like Bitcoin and Ethereum have been widely investable, investors have debated where the asset class should sit in a portfolio.

Are they most similar to “store of value” commodity like gold?

Or are they more akin to volatile risk assets such as the Nasdaq 100?

The cynics would even argue that they’re merely a bubble that will inevitably disappear, though that argument becomes less and less compelling every day as Bitcoin approaches the 15th anniversary of its “Genesis Block” on January 3rd 2009.

Even over nearly a decade and a half, the answer remains elusive. Take the price action over the course of this month as an example: Gold has struggled amidst strength in the US dollar, whereas the Nasdaq 100 has surged after a strong earnings season…while Bitcoin and Ethereum remain essentially unchanged:

 BITCOIN_VS_ETHEREUM_VS_GOLD_VS_NASDAQ100_05232023

Source: Tradingview, StoneX

To put some numbers on this, Bitcoin’s 30-day correlation with the Nasdaq 100 has fallen to -0.61, its lowest level since late 2022 (and June 2021 before that), and the equivalent correlation coefficient with gold sits at 0.30, near a two-month low.

Looking ahead, simmering financial issues like the US debt ceiling debate and global banking sector stresses could boost cryptoassets if they boil over in the days and weeks to come, but for now, interest and volatility in the cryptosphere remains subdued.

Bitcoin technical analysis – BTC/USD daily chart

Looking at Bitcoin’s chart, traders are waiting for a definitive break away from the $27K level that has magnetically pulled prices back consistently for the past two weeks. The cryptocurrency is still holding above its rising 100- and 200-day EMAs, suggesting the longer-term trend remains in favor of the bulls for now, so as long as support in the lower-$26K range holds, swing traders may maintain a bullish bias.

 BITCOIN_TECHNICAL_ANALYSIS_BTCUSD_CHART_05232023

Source: Tradingview, StoneX. Please note this market may not be available in your region.

A break below that support zone would confirm a modified head-and-shoulders pattern and point to a deeper retracement toward the 200-day EMA near $25K at a minimum.

Ethereum technical analysis – ETH/USD daily chart

Ethereum’s chart looks similar to its bigger brother, though today’s price action hints at a potential breakout from the recent consolidation range. For ETH/USD, a daily close near current levels would open the door for a continuation toward the monthly highs near $2000, followed by the 1-year highs up around $2100 next. Only a reversal back below the 100-day EMA near 1775 would erase the near-term bullish bias.

 ETHEREUM_TECHNICAL_ANALYSIS_ETHUSD_CHART_05232023

Source: Tradingview, StoneX. Please note this market may not be available in your region.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

Related tags: Ethereum Bitcoin USD Cryptocurrencies Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq 100 analysis: US stocks bounce but sentiment remains fragile
Today 02:22 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 16, 2023
Today 12:43 PM
Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD rebounds but downtrend prevails
Today 11:00 AM
Stochastic oscillator: what is it and how do you use it?
Today 10:30 AM
AUD/USD hits fresh lows as bearish sentiment towards China’s economy intensifies
Today 01:28 AM
Gold attracts buyers below $1900 ahead of Fed minutes
Yesterday 11:33 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Ethereum articles

Research
Bitcoin analysis: BTC dips but long-term outlook remains bullish
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
April 19, 2023 03:30 PM
    Feature image of stock market figures and indices
    Nasdaq 100 analysis: US stocks bounce but sentiment remains fragile
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Today 02:22 PM
      Research
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 16, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Today 12:43 PM
        Close-up of market chart
        Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD rebounds but downtrend prevails
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Today 11:00 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.