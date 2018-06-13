Bitcoin drops to lowest since February

The price of Bitcoin has fallen below $6500 to reach its lowest level since February 6. That was a day when it found significant support from around the $6000 mark which led to an eventual recovery to almost $12000 later on in the month.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 13, 2018 9:04 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The price of Bitcoin has fallen below $6500 to reach its lowest level since February 6. That was a day when it found significant support from around the $6000 mark which led to an eventual recovery to almost $12000 later on in the month. But it doesn’t feel like such a sudden rally will be on the cards again this time. Bitcoin has been trending lower along with other crypto currencies since early March and no end to the bear trend appears to be in sight. Sentiment on digital currencies turned sour after the bubble burst late last year, leading to significant price drops. A clamp down on crypto exchanges, ICO advertising ban, and threats of regulation undermined investor confidence. Sentiment hasn’t been helped by a series of hacks either, the latest victim of which being South Korean exchange Coinrail which affected a number of lesser-known coins such as Pundi X. Other factors that may have undermined crytos include diminished geopolitical risks, reducing the appeal of safe haven assets across the board.

It is said that success breeds success. Well, the opposite is also true. The sustained fall in the price of Bitcoin and other cryptos has caused sentiment to turn bearish on digital currencies with many would-be buyers put off by the downward-trending prices. Most participants in this group are unlikely to step in unless they are confident that the downward trend has ended. Support from this source is therefore missing for the time being. The fear of missing out (FOMO) has no longer been there to justify buying at ridiculously high levels. Also helping to exacerbate the sell-off is long-side liquidation, causing further selling pressure. Undoubtedly many long-term investors missed out on the opportunity to close at or near the highs and some are now forced to get out with whatever profit is available to them.

Bitcoin will bottom out eventually, but it could go down a lot or a little further in the meantime. No one will be able to predict precisely when and at what level the bottom might occur due to the almost unlimited number of variables that affect prices of cryptos. But when prices do bottom out, we will see a big rally and a break in market structure of lower lows and lower highs. Once that structure is broken only then can long-term investors have legitimate reason to step back in.

The focus for shorter-term minded speculators is clearly looking for bearish setups than bullish as things stand. Participation on the short-side is undoubtedly growing as more and more support levels break down. With BTC/USD being below the 21, 50 and 200 day moving averages, this is objectively telling us that the trend is indeed bearish. We have included a few potential support and resistance levels on the chart.


Related tags: Bitcoin USD

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Bitcoin USD articles

crypto_03
Oil Wipes Out 2025 Gains, Bitcoin Holds Above $100,000
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
January 28, 2025 10:00 AM
    Bitcoin_eye
    Bitcoin toys with a record high, but volumes signal a warning
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    January 22, 2025 05:07 AM
      Bitcoin_100USD
      Top Trades for 2025: USD/JPY, Bitcoin Poised for Trump
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      December 30, 2024 03:30 PM
        Gold, Silver, Bitcoin: Momentum builds as bulls eye breakouts
        By:
        David Scutt
        December 11, 2024 10:49 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.