Bitcoin Analysis: BTC/USD Bursts Higher on ETF Expectations

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
Wednesday 3:32 PM
Gold bitcoin superimposed on chart
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Bitcoin Key Points

  • A “physical” Bitcoin ETF in the US appears to be more of a question of when than if now.
  • Unlike futures-based products, physical ETFs fundamentally alter the supply/demand balance in a bullish way.
  • Technically speaking, BTC/USD will have a bullish bias as long as it holds above $32K, with room toward $36K next.

Bitcoin Fundamental Analysis

After a long summer lull, optimism and volatility have returned to the crypto markets.

The proximate catalyst for the latest leg higher in Bitcoin has been speculation of the approval of a “physical” Bitcoin ETF in the US. After a series of embarrassing legal losses, the SEC is seen as likely to approve a(t least one) Bitcoin ETF, with Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest application at the front of the line. Meanwhile, news that industry bellwether Blackrock had listed its IBTC ticker on the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation website, an essentially precursor to listing a new ETF, bolstered the case that an approval may come sooner rather than later.

Unlike previous high-profile “mainstream” crypto launches such as futures contracts at the CME and a futures-based ETF that marked near-term highs in the crypto market, a “physical” ETF would have to buy and hold Bitcoin equal to its assets under management, altering the fundamental supply and demand balance in the market. Of course, markets are already frontrunning this possibility, so there is still potential for a “buy the rumor, sell the news” reaction whenever an ETF is formally approved, so readers shouldn’t automatically assume the current rally will extend from here.

With Bitcoin entering an historically bullish period of its 4-year halving cycle and major central banks seemingly nearly done raising interest rates, there are bigger picture tailwinds for the price of the world’s largest cryptoasset as well.

Bitcoin Technical Analysis – BTC/USD Daily Chart

BITCOIN_TECHNICAL_ANALYSIS_BTCUSD_CHART_10252023

Source: TradingView, StoneX

As the chart above shows, Bitcoin has seen a big breakout above $32K to its highest level in nearly 18 months. The topside breakout follows a relatively shallow 38.2% pullback of the rally over the first half of the year, suggesting that the medium-term momentum remains with the bulls. As long as Bitcoin holds its breakout above the $32K area, there is room for continued strength toward $36K, the 38.2% retracement of the whole Nov. ’21 – Nov ’22 drop, followed by the $40K psychological level next.

Only a break back below $32K would erase the near-term bullish bias at this point.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

Related tags: Bitcoin USD Crypto Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
Euro Analysis: EUR/USD Bounces Back to Near Flat on the Week
Today 05:42 PM
Nasdaq bounces back on better tech earnings
Today 04:31 PM
Astera Labs IPO: Everything you need to know about Astera Labs
Today 04:14 PM
Earnings This Week: Apple, AMD and UK oil stocks
Today 02:48 PM
Canadian Dollar Analysis: USD/CAD Tests 1-Year Highs After Strong US GDP
Today 01:33 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast :Stocks rise after AMZN pleases, inflation cools
Today 01:11 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Bitcoin USD articles

An office of traders with multiple trading screens
Markets 4x4: What caught our eye during Asian trade
By:
David Scutt
October 24, 2023 04:49 AM
    Q4 Crypto Market Outlook: Bitcoin and Ethereum Consolidation Continues
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    September 29, 2023 02:58 PM
      Gold bitcoin superimposed on chart
      Bitcoin, Ethereum analysis: Awaiting a break in BTC/USD and ETH/USD
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      May 23, 2023 04:09 PM
        Research
        Bitcoin analysis: BTC dips but long-term outlook remains bullish
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        April 19, 2023 03:30 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.