AUD/JPY: A proxy trade on China’s outlook that does not involve USD

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 4:15 AM
Having been driven by rate differentials for much of the past three years, AUD/JPY is evolving into an effective way to express a view towards China’s outlook that does not involve the US dollar. Sitting in a strong uptrend, and with sentiment towards China pessimistic, the path of least resistance appears to be higher, especially should we see even a modest improvement in activity in the world’s second-largest economy in the months ahead.

Australia’s yield advantage over Japan has likely peaked

AUD/JPY has been in an uptrend since bottoming in 2020 at the height of the pandemic panic, coinciding with Australia’s yield advantage over Japanese debt for a two-year tenor blowing out from less than 20 basis points to around 450 basis points earlier this year, as shown in the chart below.

JPAU 2ys

Source: Refinitiv 

While it’s been a dramatic move, it’s difficult to see yield differentials deviating too far from present levels given the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) and Bank of Japan (BOJ) look set to remain sidelined on the monetary policy outlook for foreseeable future.

The BOJ left little doubt last week that speculation over an abrupt end to yield curve control and negative interest rates as soon as early next year was very premature, reinforcing the view it will continue to persist with ultra-easy policy settings.

While cash rate futures and Australian overnight index swaps are flirting with the idea of another 25 basis point rate hike from the RBA next year, there appears to be no near-term risk of any shifts as new Governor Michele Bullock settles in. The RBA’s smaller tightening cycle relative to other central banks also points to the next easing cycle being potentially shallower than those of the past. 

As show in the chart below from the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), the RBA cash rate expected to sit at 4.1% by early 2025, the same level it is today.

rba cash rate racker

Source: ASX

China sentiment new driver of AUD/JPY?

It points to an outlook where something other than monetary policy may prove to be the main driver on movements in AUD/JPY. As a well-known proxy for expressing an investment towards China, that could well be it moving forward.

As pointed out by my college Matt Simpson, the latest Commitment of Traders report from the US CFTC revealed short interest in the Australian dollar against the US dollar has risen to record levels, underlining just how much pessimism is baked into AUD/USD thanks primarily to China’s spluttering economic performance. But with stretched bearish positioning and no real progress on the downside recently, there’s a clear risk we may see some form of reversal should sentiment towards China improve even modestly.

But not everyone wants to express a view on China that involves the US dollar, hence why AUD/JPY may be more appealing to some traders. Looking at the daily chart, the pair sits in an uptrend within a larger uptrend. As a trade idea to play a modest improvement in sentiment towards China, pullbacks towards 95.00 provide a decent entry level given how solid support has been, allowing for a tight stop to be placed under to protect against a potential trend reversal. The first upside target would be around 95.85, a level the pair has tried unsuccessfully to break on several occasions over recent month. Given the prevailing trend, a topside break may open the door to a move towards 96.85, 97.60 and then again to 98.75, the high set in September 2022 when China reopening optimism was getting into full swing.

As for the threat posed by intervention in FX markets by the Bank of Japan to support the JPY, I expect the bar is extremely high in the absence of a sharp move higher in USD/JPY.

AUDJPY Sept 25

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

AUD JPY AUD/USD China FX

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.