A2M 1H2022 earnings preview: Where next for A2M stock?

The A2 Milk Company Limited (A2M) is a dual-listed NZX and ASX 50 public listed company that commercialises intellectual property relating to A1 protein-free milk that is sold under the a2 and a2 Milk brands as well as the milk and related products such as infant formula.

February 15, 2022 3:19 AM
Australian flag

Its products are sold primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Greater China, and North America. A2M reports its half-year numbers on Monday, the 21st of February.

By its own admission, A2M has had an extraordinary journey, disrupted in FY 2021 by the arrival of COVID 19. Initially, A2M sales surged on a wave of panic buying, prompting A2M to upgrade its full-year earnings guidance in April 2020 by 32%.

Soon afterward, A2M experienced a drastic reversal of fortune, and the share price fell by over 75%. The closure of international borders bought the daigou/reseller channel to a halt that accounted for 60-70% of A2M’s revenue from Great China. And lower birth rates in China negatively impacted the size and growth of the China infant nutrition market.

The company has since acted to address the disruption, writing down excessive stock and bolstering its leadership team. Key to the companies turnaround will be building on its relatively small market share in China.

The company has long been touted as a takeover target. In August 2021, Nestle was reportedly taking a close look at A2M and, more recently, a rumour that Canadian dairy giant Saputo was a potential suitor. No bid has as yet has come from either rumours.

Analysts expect net profits after tax (NPAT) of NZ$60 million for 1HY22, a 50% reduction on the NZ$120 million of NPAT reported in 1HY21.

A2M Share Price Chart

After falling from a high of $20.05 in June 2021, the share price of A2M has settled into a range the past nine months, with support viewed near $5.00 and resistance viewed at $7.40ish.

Providing support at $5.00 holds another test of the $7.40 area is likely in the coming months, and as such, the bias is to be long A2M at current levels.

A2M Daily chart 15th of Feb

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 15th of February 2021. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Earnings season Earnings Australia 200

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Earnings season articles

stocks_04
Weekly Equities Forecast: Netflix, Goldman Sachs & ASML
By:
Fiona Cincotta
October 12, 2024 02:00 AM
    Weekly equities forecast: Microsoft, Meta, Apple, Amazon
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    July 27, 2024 01:00 PM
      crypto_03
      Nasdaq 100 Forecast: “Magnificent Seven” Q2 2024 Earnings Preview
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      July 18, 2024 02:46 PM
        stocks_08
        Weekly equities forecast: Netflix ,TSMC, Goldman Sachs
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        July 15, 2024 10:33 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.