29 07 US PRE OPEN

The S&P 500 Futures are slightly rebounding after they ended in the red yesterday

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 29, 2020 9:12 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

US Futures green ahead of Fed- Watch SBUX, GE, AMD, V, SPOT

The S&P 500 Futures are slightly rebounding after they ended in the red yesterday. Market sentiment was dampened by ongoing political negotiations concerning a new $1 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill proposed by Senate Republicans. And investors exercised caution following mixed quarterly results from large firms.

Later today, reports on Wholesale Inventories (June preliminary reading -0.5% on month expected) and Pending Homes Sales (June annualized rate +15.0% on month expected) will be released. The Federal Reserve is expected to keep its benchmark interest rates unchanged at 0.00%-0.25%.

European indices try to remain positive. In Germany, June Import prices were released at +0.6% vs +0.3% in May. They were expected at +0.5%. The Bank of England has reported the number of Mortgage Approvals for June at 40,000 (vs 35,000 expected). France's National Statistics Office has released July Consumer Confidence Indicator at 94 (vs 99 expected, 97 in June).

Asian indices closed in dispersed order. Hong Kong HSI and Chinese CSI closed in the green when Japanese Nikkei and Australian ASX closed on the downside.

WTI Crude Oil futures are on the upside. The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported that U.S. crude stockpiles dropped 7M bbl for the week ended July 24. Later today, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release official crude oil inventories data for the same week (+4.892M bbl expected).

Gold remains firm near fresh all-time highs on virus fears and hopes of stimulus while the US dollar consolidates close to a two-year low before Fed.

Gold fell 2.88 dollars (-0.15%) to 1955.55 dollars. The dollar index declined 0.15pt to 93.543.


U.S. Equity Snapshot


Starbucks (SBUX), the global specialty coffee chain, disclosed third quarter adjusted LPS of 0.46 dollar, narrower than estimated, vs an EPS of 0.78 dollar a year ago, on net revenue of 4.2 billion dollars, just ahead of forecasts, down from 6.8 billion dollars a year earlier. The Co also reported that same-store sales declined 40.0%, slightly better than anticipated.


Source: TradingView, Gain Capital

General Motors (GM) is gaining ground before hours after posting quarterly earnings above expectations.

Boeing (BA), the aircraft maker, is edging higher before hours as quarterly free cash flow was less negative than forecast.

General Electric (GE), the industrial conglomerate, is gaining some ground before hours after posting quarterly sales and free cash flow that beat estimates.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), a designer and producer of microprocessors, announced second quarter adjusted EPS of 0.18 dollar, above estimates, up from 0.08 dollar a year ago on revenue of 1.9 billion dollars, as expected, up from 1.5 billion dollars a year earlier.

Visa (V), the credit card company, revealed third quarter adjusted EPS of 1.06 dollar, just beating estimates, down from 1.37 dollar a year ago on revenue of 4.8 billion dollars, in line with forecasts, down from 5.8 billion dollars a year earlier.

Spotify (SPOT), the music streaming specialist, is losing some ground before hours after reporting a wider than expected quarterly loss and sales that missed estimates.

Amgen (AMGN), a developer of biotechnology medicines, posted second quarter adjusted EPS of 4.25 dollars, beating estimates, up from 3.97 dollars a year ago, on revenue of 6.2 billion dollars, in line with the consensus, up from 5.9 billion dollars a year earlier.

eBay (EBAY), the global electronic commerce platform, released second quarter adjusted EPS of 1.08 dollar, slightly above forecasts, up from 0.66 dollar a year ago, on net revenue of 2.9 billion dollars, exceeding the consensus, up from 2.4 billion dollars a year earlier.
Related tags: Equities Indices

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

germany_09
How Will the 2025 German Federal Election Impact the DAX and Major German Stocks?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 10, 2025 08:45 PM
    amazon_03
    Equities weekly earnings forecast: Alphabet, Amazon & Disney
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 1, 2025 02:00 AM
      stocks_07
      Top 2025 Trades: Bullish U.S. Equities (After a Pullback)
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 1, 2025 07:30 AM
        Feature image of stock market figures and indices
        2025 Technical Forecast for U.S. Equities
        By:
        James Stanley
        December 23, 2024 02:45 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.