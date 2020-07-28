28 07 US PRE OPEN

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
July 28, 2020 9:15 AM
2 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

US Futures turning down - Watch PFE, MMM, MCD, RTX, TSLA

The S&P 500 American Futures are under pressure after they rebounded yesterday as Investors were cheered up by a new $1 trillion stimulus bill proposed by Republican Senators.

Later today, the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index will be published (a fall to 94.5 in July is expected). The July Richmond Federal Manufacturing Index will also be reported (expected at 5.0).

European indices are facing a consolidation on fears of a second Covid-19 wave as German Robert-Koch Institute warned that latest infection trend is "very worrying".

Asian indices closed on mixed notes. Hong Kong HSI and Chinese CSI were up when Japanese Nikkei and Australian ASX faced a consolidation.

WTI Crude Oil futures remain on the upside. Later today, API would release the change of U.S. oil stockpile data for July 24 (vs 7.544M barrel expected).

Gold consolidates after reaching an all-time high while the US dollar tries to rebound as investors await the outlook from the Fed and the passage of a US fiscal package.

Gold fell 16.58 dollars (-0.85%) to 1925.67 dollars.

EUR/USD declined 16pips to 1.1736 while the GBP/USD fell 3pips to 1.2879.


U.S. Equity Snapshot


Pfizer (PFE), the pharma giant, posted second quarter adjusted EPS of 0.78 dollar vs 0.80 dollar a year earlier, on sales down 11% to 11.80 billion dollars. Both figures beat estimates. The company raised its FY guidance both for adjusted EPS and sales.

Source: TradingView, Gain Capital

3M (MMM), a diversified multinational conglomerate, reported second quarter adjusted EPS down 16.4% to 1.78 dollar, on sales down 12.2% to 7.2 billion dollars. Both figures missed estimates.

McDonald's (MCD), the global fast-food restaurant chain, is losing ground before hours as second quarter comparable sales and adjusted EPS missed estimates.

Raytheon (RTX), a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions, is gaining ground before hours after posting quarterly earnings that beat estimates.

Tesla (TSLA), the electric-vehicle maker, was downgraded to "underperform" from "market perform" at Bernstein.

F5 Networks (FFIV), a provider of Internet networking traffic products, lost ground after hours as fourth quarter billings and cash flow from operations missed estimates.

Universal Health Services (UHS), an owner and operator of a variety of healthcare facilities, announced second quarter adjusted EPS of 2.95 dollars, significantly exceeding forecasts, up from 2.76 dollars a year ago, on net revenue of 2.7 billion dollars, better than anticipated, down from 2.9 billion dollars a year earlier.

Cincinnati Financial (CINF), a property and casualty insurance company, posted second quarter EPS of 0.44 dollar, beating estimates, up from 0.85 dollar a year ago, on net income of 909.0 million dollars, up from 428.0 million dollars a year earlier.

Related tags: Equities Indices

Latest market news

View more
Stocks hit by the good news/bad news jobs report
Yesterday 10:43 PM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Moment of Truth at Trend Support
Yesterday 03:47 PM
EUR/USD outlook improves as US jobs point to peak Fed rates – FOREX Friday
Yesterday 03:45 PM
Earnings This Week: Disney, Rivian and Alibaba
Yesterday 03:30 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 4, 2023
Yesterday 12:49 PM
USD/CAD outlook: Jobs and inflation in focus
Yesterday 11:34 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 4, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
Yesterday 12:49 PM
    Research
    FTSE 100 analysis: Travel stocks rise on record summer demand – Top UK stocks
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Yesterday 07:13 AM
      Research
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 3, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      August 3, 2023 12:52 PM
        Research
        FTSE 100 analysis: BoE to hike rates to 15-year high – Top UK stocks
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        August 3, 2023 07:14 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.