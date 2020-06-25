250620 US Pre Open

The S&P 500 Futures remain weak on economic fears

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 25, 2020 8:42 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

US Futures still red, watch BA, DD, ACN, KBH

The S&P 500 Futures  remain weak after U.S. stocks lost over 2% on Wednesday as investors' confidence in the economic recovery was shaken by resurging coronavirus cases. The U.S. recorded a one-day total of more than 36,000 new cases, the highest level since late April. California, Florida and Oklahoma reported record highs in new cases. Also, the International Monetary Fund downgraded its global economic outlook, projecting a contraction of 4.9% this year, compared with a decline of 3.0% previously estimated in April.

Later today, the U.S. Commerce Department will report final readings of 1Q annualized GDP (-5.0% on quarter expected), May durable goods orders, wholesale inventories and advance goods trade balance. The Labor Department will post initial jobless claims in the week ended June 20 (1.3 million expected).

European indices are recovering. On the statistical front, Germany's GfK Consumer Confidence Index for July rose from -18.6 to -9.6 (-12.0 expected).

Asian indices ended sharply lower. The Japanese Nikkei lost 1.22% lower and the Australian ASX 200 dropped by 2.48% while the Mainland China and Hong Kong markets were closed

WTI Crude Oil Futures was little changed during Asian session. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 1.4M barrels from the previous week to 540.7M barrels for week ended June 19. Besides, U.S. crude oil production rebounded to 11M b/d last week from 10.5M b/d in the prior period.

Gold remains firm after nearly hitting a 8-year high on rising global COVID-19 cases. 

Gold rose 1.38 dollars (+0.08%) to 1762.56 dollars.

The US dollar edges higher on increasing fears regarding economic growth. 

The dollar index gained 0.25pt to 97.397.

US Equity Snapshot


Boeing (BA), the aircraft maker, was downgraded to "sell" from "hold" at Berenberg.

DuPont (DD), a diversified specialty chemicals company, maintains quarterly dividend of 0.30 dollar per share. Separately, the stock was upgraded to "outperform" from "sector perform" at RBC Capital.

Accenture (ACN), a leading global professional services company, expects full year sales growth to be 3.5% to 4.5% vs a previous forecast of 3%-6%. Full year EPS is seen at 7.57-7.70 dollars vs a previous estimate of 7.48-7.70 dollars. Separately, the company posted third quarter EPS down to 1.90 dollar from 1.93 dollar a year earlier, on sales down 1% to 11 billion dollars.

KB Home (KBH), the homebuilder, plunged after hours after posting second quarter net orders down 57%. Sales were down to 914 million dollars, lower than expected, from 1.02 billion dollars a year earlier.

Source : TradingVIEW, Gain Capital


Related tags: Equities Indices

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

germany_09
How Will the 2025 German Federal Election Impact the DAX and Major German Stocks?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 10, 2025 08:45 PM
    amazon_03
    Equities weekly earnings forecast: Alphabet, Amazon & Disney
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 1, 2025 02:00 AM
      stocks_07
      Top 2025 Trades: Bullish U.S. Equities (After a Pullback)
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 1, 2025 07:30 AM
        Feature image of stock market figures and indices
        2025 Technical Forecast for U.S. Equities
        By:
        James Stanley
        December 23, 2024 02:45 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.