18 11 US PRE OPEN

The S&P 500 Futures are rebounding after they took a breather yesterday after a recent strong run

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 18, 2020 7:39 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

U.S Futures rising - Watch PFE, BNTX, AAPL, BA, TSLA, NIO

The S&P 500 Futures are rebounding after they took a breather yesterday after a recent strong run.

Later today, the U.S. Commerce Department will release October housing starts (1.46 million units expected) and building permits (1.57 million units expected).

European indices are slightly on the upside. The European Commission has posted final readings of October CPI at +0.2% on month, vs +0.1% in September. The U.K. Office for National Statistics has reported October CPI at +0.7% (vs +0.5% on year expected) and PPI at +0.0%, vs +0.1% expected.

Asian indices closed on the upside except the Japanese Nikkei. This morning, official data showed that Japan's exports fell 0.2% on year in October (-4.5% expected) and imports dropped 13.3% (-8.8% expected).

WTI Crude Oil remains on the upside. OPEC+ has not decided to delay the plan for January output increase after the OPEC meeting. The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported that U.S. crude-oil inventories rose 4.17M barrels in the week ending November 13. Later today, the International Energy Agency (EIA) will release official crude oil inventories data for the same week.

U.S indices closed down on Tuesday, pressured by Utilities (-2.01%), Food & Staples Retailing (-1.49%) and Health Care Equipment & Services (-1.42%) sectors.

Approximately 90% of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average and 88% were trading above their 20-day moving average. The VIX Index rose 0.3pt (+1.34%) to 22.75 and WTI Crude Oil gained $0.11 (+0.27%) to $41.45 at the close.

On the US economic data front, Retail Sales Advance rose 0.3% on month in October (+0.5% expected), compared to a revised +1.6% in September. Finally, Industrial Production increased 1.1% on month in October (+1.0% expected), compared to a revised -0.4% in September.

Gold lose some ground while the U.S dollar consolidates on Covid-19 vaccine optimism.

Gold fell 10.81 dollars (-0.57%) to 1869.57 dollars.

The dollar index declined 0.09pt to 92.33.


U.S. Equity Snapshot


Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) said data demonstrated that their COVID-19 vaccine was 95% effective. "Companies plan to submit within days to the FDA for Emergency Use Authorization." 


Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

Apple (AAPL), the tech giant, announced a reduction of fees charged to small businesses earning up to 1 million dollars per year, to 15% from 30% previously. 

Boeing (BA), the aircraft maker, is surging before hours after winning the US FAA approval to resume 737 MAX flight. Separately, the stock was upgraded to "outperform" from "neutral" at Baird.

Tesla (TSLA), the electric-vehicle maker, was upgraded to "overweight" from "equalweight" at Morgan Stanley with a price target raised to 540 dollars from 360 dollars.

Nio (NIO), the Chinese electric-vehicle maker, is expected to gain ground after posting third quarter earnings that beat estimates and forecasting fourth quarter sales above expectations.

Lowe's (LOW), the second-largest home improvement retailer in the US, is diving premarket as third quarter adjusted EPS missed estimates. The company plans to buy back 4 billion dollars of stocks in the current quarter.

Target (TGT), a leading general merchandise discount retailer, posted third quarter adjusted EPS and comparable sales that beat expectations. The company expects to resume shares buyback in 2021. 

PG&E Corp (PCG), a natural gas and electric service provider, announced "the appointment of Patricia K. Poppe as CEO and member of its Board of Directors. Ms. Poppe currently serves as President and CEO of CMS Energy. She will take over from Interim PG&E CEO William Smith on January 4, 2021."

Honeywell (HON), a diversified technology company, was downgraded to "hold" from "buy" at Jefferies.
Related tags: Equities Indices

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

germany_09
How Will the 2025 German Federal Election Impact the DAX and Major German Stocks?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 10, 2025 08:45 PM
    amazon_03
    Equities weekly earnings forecast: Alphabet, Amazon & Disney
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 1, 2025 02:00 AM
      stocks_07
      Top 2025 Trades: Bullish U.S. Equities (After a Pullback)
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 1, 2025 07:30 AM
        Feature image of stock market figures and indices
        2025 Technical Forecast for U.S. Equities
        By:
        James Stanley
        December 23, 2024 02:45 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.