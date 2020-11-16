16 11 US PRE OPEN

The S&P 500 Futures are jumping after they returned to positive territory on Friday

By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 16, 2020 7:30 AM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

U.S Futures jump - Watch MRNA, PNC, SPG, TCO, JD, TLRY

Later today, the New York Federal Reserve will publish November Empire Manufacturing Index (13.8 expected).

European indices have accelerated on the upside after Moderna announced its Covid-19 vaccine met a 94.5% efficacity during its Phase-3 study.

Asian indices ended on a strong advance. Earlier today, government data showed that China's industrial production grew 6.9% on year in October (+6.7% expected). Japan's 3Q annualized GDP rose 21.4% on quarter (+18.9% expected).

WTI Crude Oil is rebounding. The total number of rotary rigs in the U.S. rose to 312 as of November 13 from 300 in the prior week, and rigs in Canada increased to 89 from 86, according to Baker Hughes.

U.S indices closed up on Friday, lifted by Energy (+3.81%), Automobiles & Components (+3.57%) and Consumer Durables & Apparel (+2.36%) sectors.

Approximately 82% of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average and 80% were trading above their 20-day moving average. The VIX Index dropped 2.22pts (-8.76%) to 23.13, while Gold gained $11.13 (+0.59%) to $1887.95, and WTI Crude Oil fell $1.01 (-2.46%) to $40.11 at the close.

On the US economic data front, the Producer Price Index Final Demand rose 0.3% on month in October (+0.2% expected), compared to +0.4% in September. Finally, the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index unexpectedly fell to 77.0 on month in the November preliminary reading (82.0 expected), from 81.8 in the October final reading.

Gold rose 3.42 dollars (+0.18%) to 1892.63 on easing U.S dollar as U.S coronavirus cases continue to climb.

The dollar index fell 0.09pt to 92.668

EUR/USD rose 6pips to 1.184 while GBP/USD gained 13pips to 1.3202 on hopes for compromize regarding Brexit talks.


U.S. Equity Snapshot


Moderna (MRNA), the biotech, jumps premarket after announcing "that the independent, NIH-appointed Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) for the Phase 3 study of mRNA-1273, its vaccine candidate against COVID-19, has informed Moderna that the trial has met the statistical criteria pre-specified in the study protocol for efficacy, with a vaccine efficacy of 94.5%." 


Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

PNC Financial Services Group (PNC), a bank holding company, has agreed to acquire Spanish bank BBVA's U.S. business BBVA USA Bancshares for a purchase price of 11.6 billion dollars.

Simon Property Group (SPG), a commercial real estate company, agreed to pay 43.00 dollars per share to acquire Taubman Centers (TCO), down from 52.20 dollars per share originally.

JD.com (JD), the chinese e-commerce company, reporting better than expected quarterly sales up 29% to 26.5 billion dollars.

Tilray (TLRY), the pharmaceutical company, was downgraded to "underperform" from "hold" at Jefferies.

Economic Calendar

