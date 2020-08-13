13 08 US PRE OPEN

The S&P 500 Futures consolidate after they posted a strong rebound yesterday with tech shares gaining the most

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 13, 2020 9:06 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

US Futures consolidating - Watch CSCO, LYFT, MU

The S&P 500 Futures consolidate after they posted a strong rebound yesterday with tech shares gaining the most. Official data showed that U.S. Core Consumer Prices rose 0.6% on month in July, the largest gain since 1991.

Later today, the U.S. Labor Department will release July import price index (+0.6% on month expected) and initial jobless claims in the week ended August 8 (1.1 million expected).

European indices are facing a consolidation. The German Federal Statistical Office has posted final readings of July CPI at -0.1% year, as expected. France's INSEE has reported 2Q jobless rate at 7.1% (vs 8.3% expected).

Asian indices consolidated except the Japanese Nikkei which closed in the green. Official data showed that the Australian economy added 114,700 jobs in July (+30,000 jobs expected), while jobless rate rose to 7.5% (7.8% expected) from 7.4% in June.

WTI Crude Oil futures remain on the upside. The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported a reduction of 4.51 million barrels in crude-oil stockpiles last week, much sharper than a reduction of 2.52 million barrels expected. Meanwhile, U.S. crude oil output decreased to 10.7 million barrels per day at the same week from 11.0 million barrels per day.

Gold rebounds, remaining firm above 1900 dollars, while the US dollar softens on doubts about US stimulus.

Gold rose 17.17 dollars (+0.9%) to 1933 dollars.

The dollar index fell 0.37pt to 93.076.


U.S. Equity Snapshot


Cisco Systems (CSCO), a leading global supplier of network hardware and software, dropped after hours after saying it sees first quarter adjusted EPS in the range of 0.69 to 0.71 dollar, and sales down 9% to 11%. Those forecasts are below estimates. Separately, Cisco Systems reported fourth quarter earnings that topped expectations. 


Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

Lyft (LYFT), the ride-hailing service company, announced a second quarter LPS of 1.41 dollar compared to a loss of 0.68 dollar per share a year earlier on revenue of 339.3 million dollars compared to 867 million dollars a year ago.

Micron Technology (MU), a manufacturer of memory chips, was downgraded to "hold" from "buy" at Deutsche Bank.
Related tags: Equities Indices

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY reclaims 150 as US yields push higher into producer price inflation report
Today 02:15 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200 rapid rebound gathers pace despite warning from rates markets
Yesterday 11:33 PM
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, DJIA Forecast: Cracks in the Index Uptrends?
Yesterday 04:06 PM
USD/JPY analysis: US dollar rally not over yet
Yesterday 03:00 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Hawkish Lagarde underpins euro ahead of key US data
Yesterday 10:55 AM
Gold, crude oil looking heavy despite reversal in bond yields, US dollar
Yesterday 05:46 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

Australian flag
AUD/USD, ASX 200 rapid rebound gathers pace despite warning from rates markets
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 11:33 PM
    aus_03
    AUD/USD, ASX 200: Employment slowdown a seasonal swoon or start of something sinister?
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 01:42 AM
      aus_05
      Australia’s ASX 200 vulnerable on shakeout of soft-landing bets
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 14, 2024 02:44 AM
        downtrend chart
        Hang Seng’s suspect price action at odds with bullish narratives
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 8, 2024 01:01 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.