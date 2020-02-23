What mattered last week and a preview of the week ahead 24th February

What mattered last week:

A negative week for the benchmark U.S. stock index the S&P 500 as the spread of Covid-19 in countries outside of China increased including Japan, South Korea, and Iran.

Despite China cutting interest rates and announcing new stimulus measures designed to offset the Covid-19 shutdown.

Apple warned it would miss revenue targets for the March quarter with other companies expected to soon follow suit as a result of Covid-19.