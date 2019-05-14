US Equity Handover Stocks Recover but Trade Talks Still Stalled

See a summary of the top stock themes and trends from today's US session!

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
May 15, 2019 2:23 AM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Headlines

  • US indices recovered after yesterday’s shellacking, gaining roughly 1% on the day.
  • Ten of the eleven major sectors rose on the day, led by technology stocks (XLK) with a nearly 2% gain. Utilities (XLU) were the laggard, shedding nearly 1%.
  • Uber rallied back toward 40.00 today, erasing roughly half of its loss from its IPO price, though traders remain highly skeptical on its prospects.

Corporate Calendar


NTS = No Time Specified

Macroeconomic Calendar


*Data from Refinitiv. Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.


Related tags: Shares market Indices

Latest market news

View more
Crude oil outlook: WTI plunges on Gaza ceasefire news, China concerns
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Downtrend to Extend to New 2024 Lows?
Yesterday 08:00 PM
GBP/USD Forecast: BoE and Fed rate cut expectations remain in focus
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Gold Forecast: Bond yields and geopolitics on the radar as traders’ eye fresh highs
Yesterday 02:00 AM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast :QQQ rises after earnings from Meta, AMZN & a strong NFP report
February 2, 2024 02:10 PM
US dollar analysis: NFP trounces expectations - Forex Friday
February 2, 2024 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.