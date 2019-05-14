Uber slump is a structural sell rating

Uber scepticism is baking in



The 17% fall in Uber shares since they began trade last Friday delivers a message from investors that’s difficult to pin entirely on tariff turmoil. On Monday, the Nasdaq 100 index, home to large e-commerce counterparts, closed 3.5% below its Friday open. Adding insult to injury, Uber’s chief rival Lyft is now worth more on a per share basis. It last traded at around $50 compared to Uber’s $37.60. Lyft’s $14.5bn market capitalisation is a fraction of Uber’s $63.25bn, but the bigger group’s cheaper unit price is no help for sentiment.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sounded in tune with that sentiment, warning investors to “expect some tough public market times over the coming month.” He now has a better handle on the extent of market scepticism.

Well-aired doubts centre on:

The size of Uber’s ride-hailing market

Its ability to generate sustainable returns from low-margin food and package deliveries

Whether it’s too late to neutralise a long-term threat from self-driving cars

In fact, such doubts brought a relative discount just ahead of Uber’s IPO. The mid-point of its $44-$50 indicative price was a multiple of about 7 times annual sales. That’s above ratings for e-commerce or software groups with similar growth. But Uber was still pegged below the 7.5 times Lyft achieved before launch.

Table 1: Uber pre-IPO price vs. e-commerce/software peers