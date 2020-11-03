The calm before the storm

A buoyant finish on Wall Street and a strong session in Asia is rolling over into Europe on Tuesday as attention turns to the US elections

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
November 3, 2020 2:32 PM
Graphic of trading data chart
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
A buoyant finish on Wall Street and a strong session in Asia is rolling over into Europe on Tuesday after investors remain upbeat following solid manufacturing data from across the globe. Oil is slipping lower and gold is holding steady as attention turns to the US elections

US manufacturing activity expanded by more than expected in October, new orders surged by the most in 17 years. Chinese factory activity accelerated at the fastest pace in 10 years whilst the manufacturing sector in Europe also saw a pick-up in momentum.

US election in focus
Today, the economic calendar is relatively quiet in the UK and Eurozone, with events on the other side of the Atlantic expected to drive sentiment as attention switches firmly to election day. Investors are bracing themselves for plenty of market moving headlines later tonight which is expected to bring significant volatility.

Joe Biden has been leading in the national polls by a comfortable 7 points for some time now, although the race is tighter in some key swing states, which will decide the election. 
Should Joe Biden manage to win the race, a blue wave, which includes control of the Senate is needed for the markets to really get excited about stimulus. A Republican controlled senate indicates more gridlock to come and the markets will need to drastically scale back stimulus expectations.

The topic of additional fiscal stimulus in the US has been a market moving topic over the past few weeks amid failed attempts to break the gridlock. There is a good chance that the markets are more focused on the prospect of a large fiscal stimulus 

Oil resumes selloff
Oil prices are sliding lower on Tuesday after a severe bout of volatility at the start of the week. Oil dived to a 5-month low early on Monday, but as the mood in the broader market improved the price of oil picked up, boosted further by Russia. The oil producing major indicated that it was open to the idea maintaining output cuts rather than unwinding them.
Today, the bears are taking back control as concerns over surging covid cases, more lockdown restrictions, political jitters in the US and rising production in Libya are overshadowing optimism that major producers could hold back on planned production increases.

AB Foods sees profits tumble 
AB Foods announced a 40% fall in full year earnings after the covid hit from closed Primark stores overshadowed stronger performance in its grocery, sugar and ingredients divisions. Primark’s profits plunged to £362 million from £969 million reflecting temporary store closures from the first wave. With a second wave of covid, lockdown 2.0 starting in a matter of days and AB Foods earmarking a £375 million loss from the second round of temporary closures, Primark’s lack of online presence is really being felt.

FTSE Chart


Related tags: FTSE 100

Latest market news

View more
Gold Forecast: ISM PMI could set the tone in week ahead
Today 12:00 PM
Bad Economic News is Once Again Bad Bitcoin News - Cryptoasset Weekly Update (August 3 2024)
Today 07:00 AM
VIX Spikes, Yen Surges, Yields Dive: Recession Fears Begin to Take Over
Yesterday 04:45 PM
Dollar forecast: NFP and ISM Services PMI to set FX tone – Forex Friday
Yesterday 12:45 PM
ISM services could guide global sentiment: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 07:17 AM
Nikkei buckles under the pressure of tech selloff, stronger yen
Yesterday 04:18 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest FTSE 100 articles

Research
FTSE 100 outlook: BoE stresses caution after first cut since pandemic
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
August 1, 2024 12:00 PM
    united_kingdom_05
    FTSE 100 futures reverse in bullish breakout, GBP/USD next ahead of BoE?
    By:
    David Scutt
    July 28, 2024 11:56 PM
      wall_street_view
      Dow, UK FTSE set to join Australia’s ASX in the bullish breakout club?
      By:
      David Scutt
      July 10, 2024 11:55 PM
        Vote being posted in ballot box
        FTSE 100 forecast: UK elections and its impact on UK assets
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        July 4, 2024 11:00 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.