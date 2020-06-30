Stocks Point Lower As UK Q1 COVID Damage Worse Than Forecast

The FTSE is lagging its peers following worse than forecast GDP data.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
June 30, 2020 12:34 PM
Close-up of Union Jack flag
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Europe is looking towards a mildly negative start as investors continue to weigh up rising coronavirus figures against signs of economic recovery and rising US – China tensions. The FTSE is lagging its peers following worse than forecast GDP data

Whilst risking coronavirus numbers and flares ups across the globe are keeping investors on edge, improving economic data is going some way to distracting investors. US pending home sales obliterated expectations, jumping 44.3% in May, well ahead of the 18.9% increase forecast and a solid recovery from April’s pandemic inspired plunge. The US housing market showing signs of a speedy recovery is boosting optimism surrounding the US economy, even after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that the path to economic recovery is extraordinarily uncertain amid efforts to control the virus.
 
Overnight Chinese PMI data added to the upbeat mood. The official manufacturing PMI showed hat activity expanded faster than forecast, printing at 50.9, above estimates of 50.4. The level 50 separates expansion from contraction.

Optimism surrounding the global economic recovery is diverting some attention away from Beijing passing controversial Hong Kong security legislation, gaining major criticism from US and Japan. The move has set the scene for the most radical change to the way of life in Hong Kong since the British colony was returned 23 years ago. The move to limit freedom and civil rights in the financial hub puts Beijing further down the road on collision course with US. 

QI GDP -1.7% vs -1.6% exp.
The FTSE is set to lag its European peers, opening in the red after Q1 GDP showed that the UK economy contracted by more than expected in the first quarter. Q1 GDP -1.7% yoy in Q1 worse than the -1.6% forecast. Quarter on quarter the economy contracted a worse than expected -2.2% vs -2% previously reported.

Given that the first quarter only included a week of lockdown, the worst is yet to come in, with economic growth in Q2 expected to be significantly worse given that the economy was paralysed for 2 of the three months. Today’s reading doesn’t bode well for Q2.

Following the release, the Pound has dropped back through $1.22 as it heads towards monthly lows. 

Brexit talks are doing little to support sterling, with little progress on key issues and the UK insisting that an outline deal is ready by the end of July.
Attention will now turn to Boris Johnson and his plans to spend his way out of the pandemic crisis with huge infrastructure projects.





 


Related tags: FTSE 100

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest FTSE 100 articles

united_kingdom_05
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, FTSE 100 Face Uncertainty as US Tariff Shift Looms
By:
David Scutt
February 13, 2025 11:30 PM
    Research
    FTSE analysis: Could Trump disrupt record-hitting European stock markets?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    January 19, 2025 08:00 AM
      united_kingdom_04
      EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch - Dec 2, 2024
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      December 2, 2024 11:59 AM
        united_kingdom_05
        FTSE 100, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        October 16, 2024 08:57 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.