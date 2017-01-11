silver precious metals to strengthen further 2684342017

Precious metals are continuing to recover nicely from their bear trend that had started from July of last year. Gold has hit its highest level […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 12, 2017 1:15 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Precious metals are continuing to recover nicely from their bear trend that had started from July of last year. Gold has hit its highest level since the end of November, while silver has reached its best level since the middle of December, though both metals were trading narrowly mixed at the time of this writing. The slightly weaker dollar and expectations of rising global inflation have been the biggest drivers behind gold and silver. Gold, as well as a perceived safe haven metal is also considered to be a good hedge against inflation.

Though the dollar has bounced back today, I think there is potential for it to weaken again as currently there are no fresh catalysts to drive it higher – granted Donald Trump is speaking later, which may cause some volatility in the FX and equity markets, and by extension gold and silver. Despite my short-term bearish view, the dollar remains well supported in the long-term as the Fed continues to be the only major hawkish central bank out there.

Thus, in the short-term, we could see gold and especially silver make further progress. Why “especially” silver? Well, the daily chart of Gold-Silver ratio looks like it is starting to turn lower again, meaning that gold will be underperforming silver going forward. It is worth pointing out the obvious here which is that both metals could also fall in unison; the chart merely highlights the relative performance of one against the other regardless of the direction of the two precious metals.

Now in terms of silver itself, the grey metal continues to rise inside its bearish channel. So, for the time being, one has to be wary of the fact that silver is technically still in a bear trend. However, it is very encouraging to note the key long-term support area around the $16 handle has held as support (see shaded area on the chart). Silver now needs to break its trend of lower lows and lower highs in order to confirm a change in direction. This makes the area around $17.20 (the last swing high) very important – if silver breaks through this level then we could see an eventual bullish break outside of the bear channel, potentially leading to some significant gains.

Conversely, if short-term supports such as $16.70 and $16.25 break then a revisit of $16 would become highly likely, and perhaps this time the support may give way for a move towards the 2015 lows. This is not our base case scenario, however.

17-01-11-silver 17-01-11-gold-silver-ratio

Related tags: Gold Silver trading

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

gold_06
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 02:26 AM
    gold_02
    Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 22, 2025 02:00 PM
      Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
      Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 21, 2025 05:47 PM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Rallies to Fresh Record High to Push RSI Back Above 70
        By:
        David Song
        February 20, 2025 08:38 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.