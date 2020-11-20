Sage Group forms a potential continuation HS pattern

Sage Group, an enterprise software company, posted underlying operating profit down 6.7% to 411 million pounds that missed estimates.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 20, 2020 1:51 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Sage Group shares nearing support

Sage Group, an enterprise software company, said full-year underlying EPS fell 1.6% on year to 27.43p on organic recurring revenue of 1.59 billion pounds, up 8.5%. Underlying operating profit dropped 6.7% to 411 million pounds and missed estimates. The company proposed a dividend of 17.25p per share, up 2.0%. Regarding the outlook, the company said: "Against the uncertain economic backdrop, we currently expect organic recurring revenue growth for FY21 to be in the region of 3% to 5%, weighted towards the second half of the year. We also expect other revenue (SSRS and processing) to continue to decline, in line with our strategy."

From a chartist’s point of view, the stock price is under pressure below the resistance level at 701p. A long term trading range takes place between 826p and 515p, indicating that the downward trend could be limited by the key support at 515p. In addition, a potential continuation Head & Shoulders pattern is taking shape. Readers may want to consider the potential for opening long positions above the support threshold at 515 with 701p and 775p as targets. Caution: a break below 515p would call for a long term reversal down trend with 378p as first target.

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Related tags: Coronavirus Equities UK

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Coronavirus articles

China flag
Index in Focus: China A50
By:
January 5, 2023 08:14 PM
    China flag
    Index in Focus: China A50
    By:
    December 6, 2022 05:03 PM
      downtrend chart
      Index in Focus: China A50
      By:
      September 1, 2022 04:28 PM
        Finger pointing on market chart data
        Moderna Q2 preview: Where next for MRNA stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        August 1, 2022 08:40 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.