Rising covid cases unnerve investors

Whilst covid is set to remain a key driver in the market this week, in addition to US elections and US stimulus negotiations, this week is also a key week for corporate releases with UK banks and 4 of the FAANGs reporting, in addition to other big names such as BP, Next, GSK just to mention a few.Looking ahead it is a relatively slow start to the week with just IFO Business sentiment in focus.

FTSE Charts

The FTSE trades -0.6%. It trades below its 50, 100 & 200 SMA on the 4 hour chart and below a descending trendline which has been in place since early June – a bearish chart.

Immediate support can be seen at 5760, today’s low prior to 5715, last week’s low.

Immediate resistance is at 5855 50 SMA prior to 5910/20 region where the 100 & 200 SMA sit. A move above 5970 is needed to negate the current bearish trend.









