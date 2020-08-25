Momo Further Technical Rebound

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
August 26, 2020 8:32 AM
0 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

Momo (MOMO): Further Technical Rebound

Social networking platform operator Momo (MOMO) will report second quarter results on September 3. According to Bloomberg, its adjusted EPS is expected to drop 46.8% on year to $2.98 and revenue is estimated to be down 7.6% to $3.84 billion. Investors will also focus on its monthly active users, which declined 5.6% to 108 million in the first quarter.


From a technical point of view, in mid-July, we spotted a bullish RSI divergence on Momo’s (MOMO) daily chart, but it was not enough to conclude an upturn.


After price swings, Momo (MOMO) has now broken above a bearish channel, potentially suggesting a stronger technical rebound. The level at $18.60 might be considered as the nearest support, while the 1st and 2nd resistance are expected to be located at $23.45 and $25.30. Alternatively, a break below $18.60 may suggest that the rebound has failed and the next support at $16.60 would be challenged again.



Source: TradingView, Gain Capital

Related tags: Tech Stocks Stocks earnings

Latest market news

View more
WTI crude oil analysis: Asian Open – 8th July 2023
Yesterday 11:15 PM
S&P 500 rallies after turbulent week in hopes of good inflation data
Yesterday 06:36 PM
S&P 500 analysis: AAPL, TSLA breakdown puts techs into focus
Yesterday 05:36 PM
Outlook for the Brazilian Real and the real economy
Yesterday 03:11 PM
Nasdaq 100 Analysis: Poisoned Apple Earnings Drag NDX Down to 15,250
Yesterday 02:57 PM
Dollar analysis: GBP/USD traders eye US CPI – Currency Pair of the Week
Yesterday 12:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Tech Stocks articles

Research
Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Amazon earnings impact AMZN stock?
By:
Joshua Warner
August 2, 2023 09:09 AM
    Close-up of stock market board
    ARM IPO: Everything you need to know about ARM
    By:
    Rebecca Cattlin
    August 2, 2023 08:00 AM
      Research
      Nasdaq 100 forecast: Where next for Apple stock ahead of Q3 earnings?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      August 1, 2023 02:23 PM
        Research
        Nasdaq 100 analysis: Microsoft and Alphabet deliver earnings beat, Meta up next
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 26, 2023 09:50 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.