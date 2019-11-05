Market Brief: Stocks Shrug Off US-China Trade Deal Hopes

*Please note that the post-US session version of the Market Brief report will be on hiatus until next week given upcoming travel.*





View our guide on how to interpret the FX Dashboard.

Overnight headlines about the US potentially removing the September round of tariffs in order to secure a Phase One trade deal with China boosted risk appetite in early trade, though that optimism had generally faded by the close.

US data: The ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI report printed at 54.7, above expectations for a 53.5 reading. The Employment component also improved over last month to hit 53.7.

The ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI report printed at 54.7, above expectations for a 53.5 reading. The Employment component also improved over last month to hit 53.7. FX: The Australian dollar was the strongest major currency today, while the safe haven Japanese yen and Swiss franc brought up the rear. In a sign of optimism over a potential US-China trade deal, USD/CNH slipped below 7.00.

The Australian dollar was the strongest major currency today, while the safe haven Japanese yen and Swiss franc brought up the rear. In a sign of optimism over a potential US-China trade deal, USD/CNH slipped below 7.00. Commodities: Gold shed nearly -2% to trade back below the $1500 level, while oil tacked on more than 1% today.